"Simply not the Michael he used to be”: Legendary Ferrari boss issues poignant update on Michael Schumacher’s health

Legendary Ferrari team principal Jean Todt has provided a poignant update on Michael Schumacher's health. He indicated that the seven-time F1 champion is "no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1."

The 10th anniversary of Schumacher's life-changing skiing accident is fast approaching, with the 54-year-old not having made any public appearances in the past decade. The legendary F1 driver continues to recover from the severe head injuries he suffered in the 2013 accident.

Former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt is one of the very few people allowed to visit Michael Schumacher, as his health status is kept private. Todt worked closely with Schumacher at Ferrari, winning six constructors titles with him, while the German driver added five titles to his tally.

Jean Todt recently shared a heart-breaking update on the legendary driver's condition, in an interview with L'Equipe:

“Michael is here, so I don’t miss him, [but he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

“Unfortunately, fate struck him 10 years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

Todt acknowledges the privilege he has of being able to spend time with Schumacher. He had also confirmed in the past that he has watched Formula 1 with the former Ferrari driver.

Todt, Schumacher on the podium

As to why the status of Schumacher's health is not public, family lawyer Felix Damm insisted in an interview with LTO that it was a "matter of protecting private information."

He also suggested that they could not make a final statement on Schumacher's health, as they would have been bugged by reporters for continuous health updates.

Michael Schumacher's ex-manager has given up hope of seeing the seven-time champion

Michael Schumacher's ex-manager Wili Weber recently revealed that he has given up hope of meeting Schumacher 10 years after the skiing accident.

Weber was not given access to meet the legendary driver by Schumacher's family. He also grieved the fact that he didn't meet him in the hospital soon after the accident.

“When I think about Michael now, unfortunately, I no longer have any hope of seeing him again,” he told Focus.de.

“No positive news after 10 years and in the official documentary you could hear from Corinna and Mick’s emotional statements that he still can’t walk or talk. Of course, I regret that [he did not visit Schumacher] very much and blame myself. I should have visited Michael in the hospital. I grieved like a dog after his accident. It hit me incredibly hard. You can imagine that."

Being denied the opportunity to meet the protege he discovered must be an agonizing experience. However, he is not the only one who misses the F1 legend, his legion of fans must also be saddened by his absence.