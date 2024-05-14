Single F1 race winner Lando Norris can beat Max Verstappen in a “straight fight”, states McLaren boss

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown believes Lando Norris would topple Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a "straight fight" following the Briton's win in Miami.

Lando Norris secured a historic victory, his first ever in Formula 1, at the Miami International Autodrome in Hard Rock Stadium. The McLaren driver, starting from fifth, led reigning three-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen to his maiden victory in the sport, marking a day of jubilation for McLaren enthusiasts.

Following the race, McLaren CEO Zak Brown expressed confidence in Lando Norris's ability to challenge Verstappen. While Verstappen has typically enjoyed a performance advantage in previous seasons, Brown believes Norris now possesses the prowess to go head-to-head with the Dutchman.

Addressing the potential outcome of a closer battle between Norris and Verstappen, he told Motorsport.com:

"I do think Lando can beat Max in a straight fight."

"I think it would be an awesome fight, I think many races would end in tears – for one or the other, or both. But I think as far as raw talent can be, I've not seen someone faster than Lando."

More success to come over Lando Norris' way, believes Zak Brown

Brown also believes the win in Miami would propel Lando Norris to even greater heights in terms of personal results. The McLaren CEO stated:

"For sure. There's something about when drivers get their first win.

"I remember from when I got my first win, now you know you've done it [the first win] just relaxes drivers and they don't have to try as hard. In anything, you can try too hard and that kind of works against you."

Echoing Brown's sentiments, Norris himself spoke optimistically about McLaren's prospects for the remainder of the season. In an interview with Sky Sports at the McLaren Technology Center in Woking, Norris emphasized the team's potential to challenge the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari for more race wins in 2024. He said:

"Absolutely, we can win more races this year. I think we can compete against Red Bull. I think we're looking at an exciting season between us, Red Bull and Ferrari. I think we still have work to do and we're not at the level that they are just yet."

Before his Miami victory, Norris had 15 podium finishes to his name, including eight runner-up finishes. Following the result, he now finds himself at fourth position in the F1 Drivers' standings. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen leads the standings after six races with four wins.