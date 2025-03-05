"Sir Lewis Hamilton does have b*lls": Former F1 racer makes his feelings known on 7-time champion's Ferrari switch

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is not shy of taking bold calls. Neither is the Ferrari driver away from the headlines. Hamilton's move to Mercedes 11 years ago would have seemed the most shocking switch in F1 back then. However, his move to Ferrari certainly took a lot of people by surprise and amazed them. One such person in awe of Lewis Hamilton is former Dutch F1 racer Christijan Albers.

The 45-year-old driver raced in F1 for 2 years with Spykar Racing between 2005 and 2007. He complemented the former Mercedes driver's risk-taking and brave calls with regard to his career.

Speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast, he said:

"Regardless of the results, [Sir Lewis Hamilton] does have balls. He dares to go to a team continuously to make another team better and become champion. He is not afraid to work somewhere else. That has its charm."

The Dutchman further compared Lewis to another 7-time champion and Ferrari legend, Michael Schumacher. He also wondered about the 40-year-old's adaptation to his new team and also predicted it to be a "tough and difficult" one for the 105-time F1 race winner.

"He is a copy of Michael Schumacher. He had the same approach."

He concluded,

"He’s a seven-time World Champion, so they all expect you to fight at the front, beat Leclerc, and bring the team forward. Regardless of the results, he does have b*lls. He dares to go to a team continuously to make another team better and become champion. He is not afraid to work somewhere else. That has its charm."

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Bahrain Testing Day 3 - Source: Getty

The new Ferrari star will step into his SF-25 cockpit for the first time next weekend during the inaugural 2025 race, the Australian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton's private conversation regarding Mercedes spilled by DTS trailer

Ferrari past and present - Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton were heard assessing Mercedes' prospects in a Drive to Survive scene. The 6-time F1 champion with Mercedes, Hamilton, cleared up some questions for a potential option for the Silver Arrows.

Carlos Sainz and Hamilton at Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Sainz was replaced by the former McLaren and Mercedes driver for the 2025 season, making the Spaniard a hot favorite for multiple F1 seats at the time. He eventually decided to sign his contract with Williams Racing.

Sainz asked the former Mercedes man Hamilton:

"I haven't talked to Toto yet. Which makes me feel like, if he really had an interest, he would have called me. You don't think Merc will win again? Do you think they are declining?"

Hamilton responded,

"No, I don't think so."

As the fortunes of both drivers changed, the pair put their best foot forward during the Bahrain preseason testing. While Sainz finished the Bahrain preseason testing with the fastest time, Hamilton achieved significant results from his SF25 challenger.

Where will Lewis Hamilton finish at the end of the 2025 F1 season?

