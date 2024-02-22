"Situation now is completely different": Carlos Sainz reflects on Ferrari not renewing his contract and signing Lewis Hamilton instead

Carlos Sainz believes that the situation with his contract with Ferrari was different at the end of the 2023 season compared to 2024. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda in a press conference in Bahrain, the Spanish driver felt the scenario from November 2023 has changed significantly, impacting decisions related to his future.

Reminded of his quote from last year where he would prefer his future secure before preseason testing, Carlos Sainz replied suggesting it was a different scenario then. Admitting the irony of his lines, the Spaniard suggested that at that point he was certain he was on his way to renew his contract with Ferrari.

With a changed scenario now, the 29-year-old prefers to take his time in deciding the best option for his future. He admitted being clueless and a ‘free agent’ for the 2025 season but felt that he would want to choose a project that would work long-term for him in the sport. With uncertainty ahead despite a multitude of options available for 2025, Carlos Sainz has been linked with Audi the most. Since the announcement of being replaced by Lewis Hamilton, the Ferrari driver has been the new addition to the driver market.

Admitting the irony of his situation at Ferrari from 2023 to 2024, Carlos Sainz said:

“Yeah I mean funny enough my future was decided before the first race. That I was not going to continue with Ferrari. Obviously as I said it came unexpectedly and I was looking forward to signing a new contract with them and everything looked like it was in the right path to go that way. But in the end, it didn’t happened as you guys know and yeah the situation has changed completely to what I thought where we were in October November last year.

“The situation now is completely different, I am basically a free agent for ‘25 and I have no idea yet where I am going to be racing with. As I said before, I have to take my time to decide, see all the options that are available. And try to bring the best option for me, not only ‘25 but what’s the best option for me even for the next three or four years, where I am going to give my absolute best to put together a winning project in F1 and to see who gives me that best chance to go.”

Carlos Sainz states reasons behind losing trainer to Max Verstappen

Carlos Sainz claims that he parted ways with trainer Rupert Manwaring, due to the distance involved between the duo. While his trainer was based in the United Kingdom, his routine of alternating between his base in Spain and Italy made it inconvenient for the duo to work together. The Ferrari driver has lost his trainer to former teammate Max Verstappen, who had recently parted ways with his long-time trainer Bradley Scanes. The Dutchman claimed that his British trainer wanted to seek avenues outside F1 and wanted more time with family which the growing F1 calendars and travel made difficult.

Speaking to the media including Sportskeeda at the press conference during the preseason test in Bahrain, Carlos Sainz said:

“For Rupert leaving, we’ve been eight years together. Working together has honestly been the best together, we have had an exceptional time together. We felt like it was time to move on. Our lives were becoming obviously different. Him being in UK and living in the UK and me being more in Italy and Spain, I felt like it was time to change paths. And I wish him the best and I’m sure Max is going to enjoy the time with him.”

Manwaring had worked with Carlos Sainz for eight years since his debut season at Toro Rosso. However, the Spanish driver’s trainer has an old link to the Verstappen camp, as his father had previously worked with Jos Verstappen. The reigning champion addressed the press at the launch of his car mentioning that he has settled well with his new trainer.