Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle takes a stand for Max Verstappen amongst persistent boos during the 2023 F1 British GP weekend

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle praised Max Verstappen amongst the criticism directed towards him by the British public and called him a straightforward and honest person.

Since the controversial 2021 British GP battle between the Red Bull driver and Lewis Hamilton which resulted in Verstappen crashing, the Dutch driver has been facing relentless negativity from the British crowd. Although he never spoke against the crowd for his treatment, many drivers and pundits have criticized the crowd for their booing directed towards him.

During his iconic grid walk segment, Martin Brundle said of Max Verstappen:

"I know with some people he's not always the most popular driver but of all the drivers on the grid he [Max Verstappen] is the one I want to go out for a beer with, cause I find him extremely straightforward and honest lad, to be honest.”

Lis @rbrblis Martin Brundle: “Of all the drivers on the grid he [Max Verstappen] is the one I want to go out for a beer with, cause I find him extremely straightforward and honest lad to be honest.” Martin Brundle: “Of all the drivers on the grid he [Max Verstappen] is the one I want to go out for a beer with, cause I find him extremely straightforward and honest lad to be honest.” https://t.co/jCpWQU0psx

Max Verstappen analyzes his British GP win in Silverstone

The reigning double world champion won the British GP for the first time in his career on Sunday after yet another impressive display from him on the race track.

In his post-race press conference, Max Verstappen spoke about the difficulties he faced in the race and said:

"Yeah, we had a terrible start, so we need to look into why that was – but even after that, I think, especially Lando, he was very… well both McLarens… were super-quick. So, I took a few laps to pass them and at one point I could ease out a gap and I think everything looked quite alright again.

Verstappen added:

"But then again, after the Safety Car, on the softest compound around here, it was a little bit more tricky for us to keep them alive, basically, so the gap basically stayed a bit around 3-3.5 seconds. So, of course, very happy that we won again, I mean, 11 wins in a row for the team, I think that’s pretty incredible but it wasn’t straightforward today.

The defending World Champion lauded his team for achieving a staggering 11 wins in a row, saying:

"I’m very happy that we’ve won here again, 11 wins in a row for the Team is pretty incredible, the whole Team can be proud of that. The competitors behind us were pushing hard and closing the gap so we need to try and find a little bit more. Overall though, a very nice Team win and hopefully we can carry the form to Budapest!"

It looks very difficult for the rest of the grid to catch up to Max Verstappen in the Drivers Standings and it is likely that the Dutchman will taking another win in Budapest in a couple of weeks time.

Poll : 0 votes