"Sky please take notes": Fans react to rumors of Danica Patrick being booted out of F1 Drive to Survive

F1 fans were left relieved after former IndyCar driver and pundit Danica Patrick was left out of the Drive to Survive in its seventh edition. The 42-year-old has been a controversial figure in the world of motorsport due to her opinion on certain topics like politics and gender equality on and off the track.

She has also gotten excessive criticism after British broadcaster Sky Sports added her to their panel of pundits for F1 in the last couple of years. Patrick, who is a popular figure in the motorsport community, is the most successful woman racer of all time and remains the only woman to win the Indy Japan 300 and the only one to win an IndyCar Series race.

She was also a prominent figure in the F1's Netflix series Drive to Survive in the last its last couple of seasons. Although Patrick was part of the Sky Sports broadcasting team, she was not visible in Season 7 of the show and was replaced by former F1 world champion Jenson Button.

Button, who retired from the sport in 2017, is currently an occasional pundit with the broadcaster whilst juggling his duties as a drive in WEC and Williams F1 ambassador.

The news of Patrick's exclusion from Drve to Survibe delighted several fans as they gave reactions on X, saying:

"Streets are saying they replaced Danica Patrick with Jenson Button in DTS. Sky please take notes."

"Keep that lizard woman Danica away from me."

"Big JB on DTS. Maybe it's worth watching again."

"FINALLY, some good news!! Jenson actually brings insight instead of whatever Danica was doing," said a fan.

"Pray the streets are right!!!! If they had Laura Winter that would’ve been great too ngl," wrote another.

"A rock would be better than DP," claimed another.

Former F1 pundit reflects on his future with Drive to Survive

Former F1 pundit Will Buxton stated that he was unsure if Drive to Survive would use his services beyond season seven of the Netflix series given that he left F1 to join IndyCar for the 2025 season.

Speaking with The Independent, Buxton, who was one of the original stars of Drive to Survive, reflected on his future and said:

“To be honest with you, I don’t know. They’ve always been very careful not to show me in situ in the paddock, I’ve always just been a talking head in a room. So, I guess that could continue [with me] if they wanted to. I actually really hope we can, that would be lovely.

“I’m not just going to walk out of the F1 paddock and suddenly not talk to everybody that I have worked with. I’ll be back throughout the year, not on a TV screen with F1, but I’ll be going to some races."

The Brit became popular for his overexploitation of F1-related stuff on Drive to Survive which turned him into a meme on social media.

