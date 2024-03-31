"So glad you're a fan too, Ollie": Fans react to Ollie Bearman sharing a throwback post of Sebastian Vettel's first win in Ferrari

F1 fans were delighted after Ferrari reserve driver Ollie Bearman commented on his idol Sebastian Vettel's first win with the Italian team.

The former four-time world champion drove for the Prancing Horses for six seasons, from 2015 to 2020, and claimed 14 wins. His first win for Ferrari came at the Malaysian GP, where he beat the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in a straight fight to fulfill his childhood dream.

F1 shared Sebastian Vettel's first victory in Sepang on their social media platform on March 30, following nine years of the feat. Bearman commented on the post on X by sharing the 'No.1' medal.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Bearman's post on X. One fan claimed that they are glad that the young British driver is a fan of Sebastian Vettel as well:

"So glad you're a fan too, Ollie."

Here are some more reactions on X:

Some fans mentioned that they will bookmark the tweet, as Oliver Bearman might achieve the same feat in the future:

Oliver Bearman chimes in on 'special' message from Sebastian Vettel

Oliver Bearman said that he got a 'special' message from Sebastian Vettel after he finished P7 in the Saudi Arabian GP in his debut race.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Ferrari reserve driver said:

"I did get a lot of congratulations and also good luck messages before the race. My favorite one was from Sebastian Vettel. I'm a huge fan of his since the early days.

"Up until he retired I was always rooting for Seb, so to get a message from him was really special. To know that he was watching me put a bit of pressure, but it was a nice pressure."

Speaking about his chances to race in the sport full-time in 2025, the F2 driver added:

"I don't know what else I can do because I don't think I'll be in F1 for the rest of the year.

"So that was my goal, to do a great showing this weekend. I think I did a decent job, so that's alright, and that's all I can do, keep pushing in F2 and cross my fingers, that's it."

Bearman has some practice sessions lined up for the Haas F1 team later in the season, where he would once again look to sizzle behind the wheel to convince teams for a place in the 2025 season.