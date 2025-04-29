"So they aren't a serious team": Fans react to Sergio Perez being linked to Cadillac for the 2026 F1 seat

Sergio Perez has reportedly landed in Miami ahead of the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix. However, his visit coincided with Cadillac's official F1 livery launch event. This gave air to the rumor mills as the Mexican driver has been linked to grabbing a seat on the team in 2026. Fans, however, had mixed opinions.

Perez and Red Bull decided to part ways at the end of the 2024 season. Despite having a two-year extension contract in hand, the Mexican driver was let go, likely due to his big performance gap with Max Verstappen.

While Perez might be on a sabbatical in 2025, his F1 dream is still alive. The former Red Bull driver is reportedly a strong contender to grab a seat with the Cadillac F1 team, which will debut in F1 next year.

Moreover, Cadillac is set to unveil its livery for the upcoming season during the impending Miami Grand Prix weekend. An event will be hosted at the "Cadillac Club” in Miami Beach, where the team will reveal its show car, with several celebrities and top businessmen expected to attend.

Interestingly, Sergio Perez has reportedly landed in Miami, which has fueled speculations of his potential F1 comeback with Cadillac. Fans reacted to this news on social media.

"So they aren't a serious team. OK, got it," a fan said.

"They're a new team in need of an experienced driver. I get it, though I would much prefer a driver that didn't seem washed in his most recent season, but that's just me," another fan opined.

A few fans also approved Cadillac's alleged interest in Sergio Perez, saying his experience will be useful for the new team.

"The Checo experience will surely be useful to the new team," said a fan.

"No-brainer tbh...he's so much better than his last couple of years at Red Bull, very experienced, perfect lead driver for a startup," a user said in comments.

"Perez will be a good signing," a comment read.

Perez made his F1 debut in 2011 and raced four years for Red Bull, including a P2 finish in the 2023 world championship.

Sergio Perez confirms getting approached by multiple teams

Sergio Perez at F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty

Sergio Perez is indeed planning to come back into Formula 1, but with the right offer. He apparently wants to land at a championship-contending team and revealed having multiple offers in hand. Talking to formula1.com, he said:

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believes in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience, and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it.

"That’s why I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career. There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi".

Meanwhile, Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has confirmed that no driver was being signed formally. Any potential discussions are preliminary, as the team intends to explore all possible options.

