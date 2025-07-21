“So we’re cooked??”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc reportedly deliver their verdict on Ferrari updates

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc recently tested the SF-25s updates (new rear suspension) at the Mugello circuit and they reportedly were not too impressed with it. In line with this claim, the Ferrari faithful have shown their concern via social media.The Ferrari Formula 1 team has struggled to provide Hamilton and Leclerc with potent machinery in 2025. The duo has complained about the issues with the challenger multiple times, and that is one reason why Hamilton and Leclerc haven't been able to secure a race win.With the Belgian Grand Prix slated to take place this week, and the recent report of Hamilton and Leclerc not finding a major difference between the new and the old SF-25 suspension, a fan wrote on X:&quot;So we’re cooked??&quot;Another fan had the following to say.&quot;Well that doesn’t sound very promising.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:&quot;Ferrari were so strong at the end of last season, what happened? Didn’t think the rules changed too much between 24 &amp; 25,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;New bullsh*t everyday,&quot; another added.&quot;So you are saying we are cooked beyond salvation?&quot; A fan wrote.The ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season is 12 rounds down and Lewis Hamilton and co. are in second position in the Constructors' Championship. However, because of a tricky machinery, they are currently way behind the Woking-based McLaren team. Ferrari is on only 222 points in comparison to McLaren's 460.F1 pundit feels Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc drive 'very differently'While fans have shown their concern around the new Ferrari update, Sky Sport Italia F1 pundit, Matteo Bobbi, recently talked about the different driving styles of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.Hamilton was used to driving a Mercedes challenger, whereas Leclerc has been plying his trade with Ferrari since 2019. Bobbi said to Racingnews365:&quot;Hamilton was clearly used to driving a certain kind of car, with specific characteristics. When he joined Ferrari at the beginning of the season, people said that Leclerc and Hamilton like the same characteristics, but that is not true, because they drive very differently.&quot;He further added:&quot;Leclerc needs a strong front end; he can drive with a light rear, as long as the front is strong. If the car does not have that characteristic, he does not perform at all. Hamilton requires exactly the opposite.&quot;Being in his maiden campaign with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton has struggled more in comparison to Charles Leclerc in the the SF-25. The latter currently is in fifth place (119 points) in the drivers' standings, whereas Hamilton is in sixth with 103 points. Moreover, the Monegasque driver has been the one who has scored all four of Ferrari's 2025 podiums.In 2024, Hamilton scored two wins with Mercedes (including one at Belgium). Considering this, it will be fascinating to see how he performs at the upcoming Belgian GP with Ferrari.