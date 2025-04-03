Social media sensation Dr. Ally Louks reacts to Lewis Hamilton being commended for his smell by fellow F1 racer

Dr. Ally Louks reacted to Andrea Kimi Antonelli's comment on Lewis Hamilton's 'smell.' She also revealed being a huge Formula 1 fan and mentioned that her favorite drivers include the Briton along with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

Dr. Louks has gained quite some popularity on social media. She describes herself as a 'smell commentator' on X and was also awarded a PhD, titled "Olfactory Ethics." She discusses the mental and physiological effects of certain scents and how smell is an extremely important sense of the human body on her social media.

Recently, Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli revealed that Lewis Hamilton "smells good" even after the end of the race weekend.

"Even at the end of the weekend he smells good," Antonelli said (via ESPN F1).

Reacting to these comments, Dr. Louks reflected her area of interesting, saying:

"This one was made for me," she wrote on X.

She also revealed her favorite drivers on the current F1 grid.

"If you guys were following me on the picture platform you’d know I’m an F1 fan, just sayin. You’d have seen my Williams cap! My top three on the current grid are Alex, Lewis, Carlos, but I have a fondness for Max that feels illegal to admit."

Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari this season and had to endure quite a difficult start (except for his victory at the Sprint in China). Apart from the disqualification in China, he also faced issues with the car's handling in Australia.

Former driver urges Ferrari to work on Lewis Hamilton's car after tough start to season

Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya feels Lewis Hamilton is still facing issues with the setup of his SF-25. Despite a dominating drive during the Sprint in China, Hamilton was unable to replicate the pace in the main race after his crew decided to tweak the setup. He finished the race in P6 but was ultimately disqualified for excessive skid wear alongside teammate Charles Leclerc for an underweight car.

Montoya feels that Ferrari should focus on prioritizing Hamilton's car and the issues he faced with the setup in the first two weekends of the season.

"Lewis Hamilton doesn’t feel at ease in that car at all. Seeing it on TV, it looked like he had too much understeer and wanted a car that could turn a bit more. In Australia it looked like he didn’t trust the car. All Ferrari will have to do is improve the SF-25 for Lewis, a bit like what happens in Red Bull with Max. But if they improve the car for Lewis, what will happen to Charles? He will be unhappy."

Ferrari is facing an extremely tough start to the season, considering their position last year. They are in fifth position of the standings currently with just 17 points in the bag. Heading into Japan next, the team is expecting better results.

