"Some decisions by the team leave you like a fool”: Carlos Sainz still seething at Ferrari after disastrous race in Austria

Carlos Sainz is still disappointed with Ferrari as he believes the team employed an incorrect strategy in Austria. The Spaniard feels the team made him look like a fool after coming up with yet another dubious strategy.

Sainz's criticism of the Scuderia team is strong, with the Ferrari driver seemingly having pace over his teammate Charles Leclerc at the start of the race. The 28-year-old was told not to attack Leclerc in the opening stages of the race and then lost out to Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton after the team double-stacked its drivers under the VSC.

To add insult to injury, the Spaniard received penalties both during and after the race, dropping him to P6 due to track limits. Carlos Sainz didn't hold back, telling Fox Sports Premium:

"I had a lot more pace than fourth… being a team player during the first stint and then being compromised like that with a pit stop behind Charles really affected my race. You are being a team player all the time and you have the pace but some decisions by the team leave you like a fool.”

Carlos Sainz hopes to not repeat contract mistake from early days of his career

Sainz wants to stay with Ferrari but hopes that contract negotiations are done before he enters his final term with the team. The Spaniard suffered from contract-related tensions in the early part of his career with Red Bull and Renault, with his current contract with the Scuderia set to expire at the end of 2024.

While the end of 2024 is quite a while away from now, the 28-year-old wants to speed up the process to rid himself of all the unnecessary stress that comes with not having a set contract in place.

Autosport.com quoted him as saying:

"I'm not going to lie, I don’t like going into my last year of a contract without really knowing where I'm racing the next year."

Carlos Sainz said:

"I went through that process both with Red Bull and Renault, and I know it’s not ideal as an athlete, and as a driver. It's just not the right thing. And that's why I have put this winter as a reference to try and figure out my future."

Carlos Sainz's current championship hopes are in jeopardy as the team are yet to give him a car capable of challenging the almighty Bulls.

