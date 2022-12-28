"Some people do nothing else all day" - Max Verstappen compares his social media presence to Lewis Hamilton's growing clout

Max Verstappen admits that he's not too bothered about his social media presence and how that part of life does not interest him much.

Verstappen is one of the most followed drivers on social media, but his online activity is minimal. This is in contrast to other active drivers like Lewis Hamilton, the Dutchman's most famous rival, who is also the most popular F1 driver on the internet.

Speaking about his inactivity on social media, Max Verstappen revealed that a lot of it had to do with him just being busy with other things. The Red Bull driver said he does not feel compelled to share what goes on in his personal life with the outside world. Speaking to the Dutch outlet Limburger, he said:

"I just don't feel the need to show my private life to the outside world. Kelly also does it much less than before. When I'm ever done with Formula 1 I don't see myself posting very much after that. I just don't like it. Some people do nothing else all day, I am busy with other things. For example, I spend quite a lot of time on my phone, but that is more to arrange things around my sim team. It also takes a lot of time, but because it is my passion, I really enjoy working on it.”

When I'm done with it, I'll stop: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen also spoke about how long he will continue to be a part of the sport, admitting that he might stop earlier than many people think because the stress of an F1 season is just not healthy. He said:

"I have often indicated that this is too much and the main reason that I will not continue to do this until I turn 40. Traveling a lot and stuff, that's just not healthy. I still really like it now, but you have to give up a lot for it. That sounds crazy because driving Formula 1 is of course a dream for many people, but it really is. You are very far away from home and from the people you love. There comes a time when you are done with that."

Verstappen revealed that he'll stop as soon as he's done with the kind of demands that the sport places on its drivers these days. He added:

"When I'm done with it, I'll stop. It's that simple. But for the same money, I still enjoy it and I will continue for another year or two. As a Formula 1 driver then, hey. I will really keep racing, but then I will do other things."

Max Verstappen's concerns about the stress of an F1 season do raise a valid argument for burnout for the drivers. We are already expected to have as many as 24 races next season and the kind of mental stress it puts on the drivers is something worth discussing.

