“Some subjects are longer than others”: Ferrari boss demands patience for a more ‘permanent evolution and improvement’

Frederic Vasseur recently stated that Ferrari was working on upgrades and while some of them might take some time to be seen on the car, the evolution will be permanent.

The Scuderia has been on the path of reincarnation ever since losing out on the world championship in 2022. Plenty of upgrades have been introduced to the car so far, even in the 2023 season, where the start was rather questionable. The SF-23 was the second fastest in Belgium. However, they are still far from competing with Red Bull.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur claimed, according to Motorsport.com, that the team was working towards better upgrades, which might take some time but will be better for the car in the long run.

"In the next few weeks, in the next months, in the next few years, we are going to make some changes, because some subjects are longer than others. But it is a permanent evolution and improvement," Vasseur said.

Vasseur joined Ferrari after Mattia Binotto resigned from the post in the 2022 season. The former was with Alfa Romeo and got his post as the team principal this season. He has been working hard with the team to upgrade the car, and also to work on the 2024-season car. The team currently stands fourth in the championship, quite a drop after being second in 2022.

Charles Leclerc to reportedly extend his stint with Ferrari under new €185 million contract

Charles Leclerc signed with Ferrari in 2019 and was offered the most extended contract the team had ever provided to a driver, which locked him till the end of the 2024 season.

As the contract nears its end, it has been reported by sportune.20minutes.fr that the 25-year-old Monegasque is looking forward to extending it for another five years, in a 2+3 year deal, with no exit clauses in the first two.

This would be an extremely long stint that he would have with the team if the reports are to be confirmed, especially given the fact that Ferrari has been losing out on winning the world championship.

It is pretty apparent with Leclerc's performances that he has the ability to win the world championship, at least on the current grid. His teammate Carlos Sainz is also a strong contender, but both have been short of a victory this season after the team failed to perform. However, fans expect better results from them in the next half of the season.