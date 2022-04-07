"Some of it was over the top" - Kevin Magnussen not convinced with F1 Australian GP track changes

Kevin Magnussen returns to Albert Park, the site of his first and only podium in F1, for the 2022 Australian GP this weekend. The track, however, has seen some modifications since the last time the Danish driver raced here in 2019.

Included are the re profiling between turns 8 and 9 and also the change at turn 11.



Plus we now have 4 DRS zones and 2 detection zones!



In an endeavor to make the track more "racing-friendly," certain modifications have been made to the Turn 8 chicane. When questioned whether some of the changes were a bit too much, Kevin Magnussen said:

“I think I had the same thought when I saw the layout on this track, that maybe some of it was over the top. Maybe removing at least what was Turn 9/10 [before], I don’t think they needed to do that. But they’ve made a big effort to make the show better. And I think that’s a great thing for the tracks to try to do their best to improve racing. It is a great thing. Let’s see how it goes in the race.”

Kevin Magnussen: There needs to be a balance when it comes to overtaking

The Australian GP will also feature an unprecedented four DRS zones for the race. One of those zones will be in the sweeping section before Turn 9. According to Kevin Magnussen, DRS in that particular section could make things tricky. The Dane said:

“The bend before Turn 9, it’s going to be pretty full on, I think, with DRS on. I think the cars are going to be quite loose there. But yeah, we’ll see.”

The Haas driver also cautioned against going overboard with F1 seeking more and more DRS sections during a race. Stressing the importance of striking the perfect balance for a race so that it's not too extreme on either side of the curve, Magnussen said:

“I think there’s different opinions of what’s good racing. Too easy overtaking can be bad as well, it just kind of puts everyone in the right position in terms of pace. So it’s kind of like a balance. Some tracks have just the right balance to still have some racing, still have some action, but also have some opportunity to defend. If you can’t defend, if you just get overtaken if you’re even a little bit slower, then that’s also not a good thing. So it’s about balance, I think. So we’ll see how it is on this track in the race.”

The Australian GP will feature a track with four DRS zones, with drivers in cars that can now follow each other closer than before, on a track where the surface is abrasive. It's the perfect recipe for a multitude of overtakes, but what remains to be seen is whether the sport has not gone overboard in its pursuit.

