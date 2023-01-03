"Someday I will leave F1, but never the engine": Fernando Alonso delivers poignant statement about his future in the sport

Fernando Alonso made a poignant statement about his future in F1, claiming that he will never fully leave motorsports, calling it the 'engine' of his life. The two-time world champion is the oldest driver on the grid. The 41-year-old recently replaced a departing Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin.

Alonso is undoubtedly one of the stalwarts of the sport, having debuted in 2001. During his time in F1, he mounted several championship challenges, even managing to dethrone Michael Schumacher in 2005.

He recently claimed that he is aware that his time in F1 is coming to an end soon, but claims his passion for motorsport will always run deep. As of now, the Spaniard has no plans to stop. He replaced Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin on a multi-year deal, where he will drive alongside Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso was close-lipped about his future in an interview with Forbes Spain, where he said:

"I always want to keep the window open to do what I like, regardless of my age. more than physical endurance, I think wear and tear has more to do with total concentration, absolute dedication throughout the year. Someday I will leave Formula 1, but never the engine."

Fernando Alonso is optimistic about his future with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso shocked the F1 world after announcing his switch to Aston Martin, leaving his former team, Alpine, in disarray. The Spaniard capitalized on the 'silly season' that started after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement and has joined the Silverstone-based team on a multi-year contract.

Speaking to the press, Alonso claimed that he is optimistic about his future with Aston Martin. He said:

"Happy to finish this chapter [at Alpine] and start with new motivation. With Aston [Martin], their project is amazing what they are doing in terms of recruiting people, facilities, investment. So yeah, I think good times are coming.”

The former world champion, however, is respectful of his old team and the good times they had together. The Spaniard won the F1 world title in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, before the French outfit became Alpine. He continued:

"Of course. I’m very grateful and I will always think of Alpine and Renault with good memories. We won the two championships, I spent nine years of my life in Formula 1 with Renault or Alpine, so I will be thankful always, and wishing them the best of luck next year [2023].”

It will be interesting to see whether Fernando Alonso can compete as fiercely as he did last year with Aston Martin. Fans are certain that the former Alpine driver will provide some top-notch racing in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes