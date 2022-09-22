"Someone has to be the boss" - Here's why Red Bull-Porsche F1 deal collapsed, according to Haas boss

Guenther Steiner believes the Red Bull and Porsche deal collapsed because of the weight of both the big brands. Earlier, Red Bull CEO Christian Horner spoke to Sportskeeda, claiming that their independence and confidence in the Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT) project encouraged them to go solo.

Speaking to the on-site media in Monza, the Haas boss said:

“My personal opinion is that two alpha-males collided here and that’s tricky. With a 50/50 split, one has to be in charge. There would have been an impasse, which would have caused problems. It is not yet certain that Porsche will not enter Formula 1 after all. But you have to come with a new idea.”

RaceBose @theracebose

#Porsche #F1 Red Bull - Porsche partnership is not happening here is Porsche statement Red Bull - Porsche partnership is not happening here is Porsche statement#Porsche #F1 https://t.co/7oIGrZ4Ajz

Terming the Red Bull-Porsche deal as a clash of alpha males, Steiner feels a 50-50 partnership between the two brands would have never worked. The Haas team boss, however, feels the failed talks with the Milton Keynes-based team do not mean the German brand won’t enter the sport.

Horner addressed the on-site media, including Sportskeeda, in Monza after the failed talks and stated that they were confident in their ability to produce an engine independently and function as an independent private team. Explaining the failed talks with Porsche to Sportskeeda and other media, Horner said:

“When Honda announced their exit from Formula 1, we changed our attitude and decided to build engines ourselves. That was associated with a clear risk, so a partnership with a fantastic company like Porsche was considered. It would have made perfect sense. But at the same time, we managed to attract highly qualified engineers who are among the best in Formula 1 for our engine project. We set up the factory in 55 weeks and we already have our first V6 on the test bench. We developed it entirely by ourselves. We think we have the skills to go our own way.”

Red Bull might consider renewing their partnership with Honda for 2026 and beyond

With speculation suggesting a full works return by Honda to the sport for 2026 and beyond, Christian Horner feels it is an option they will consider. When Honda announced their exit in 2020, Red Bull bought the IP of their V6 engine to produce it independently under the RBPT badge with coordinated support from Japan until 2025. With speculation rife about the Japanese engine manufacturer making a return to the sport, the Austrian team's advisor Helmut Marko has admitted that details are being negotiated.

Commenting on Honda's potential return to F1 and a subsequent partnership in 2026, Horner said:

“With the new rules for 2026, it’s a completely new situation. Honda justified its exit by concentrating on the electrification of production cars, but with the new regulations and the 50-50 split between combustion and electric motors, there is an interesting new situation. It would be logical and interesting to discuss the new situation with Honda, but it’s not an urgency.”

Speaking to German publication Auto Motor Und Sport in Monza about Honda’s return and a future alliance with Red Bull, Marko said:

“That is being negotiated. I will be flying to Tokyo between the Singapore and Suzuka races in early October.”

Talks with Porsche collapsing are understandable given the partnership Red Bull has forged with Honda, but a full return of the Japanese engine maker to the sport secures them for the 2026 F1 season and beyond. The Milton Keynes-based team’s potential collaboration with Honda for 2026 and beyond is one of the stories that will cloud the weekend in Singapore and Japan.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far