"Someone that doesn’t give up that easily"- Fernando Alonso wants F1 fans to remember him as a 'fighter'

Fernando Alonso recently said that he hopes that newer fans who have just started following the sport will see him as a "fighter".

The Spaniard is one of the most celebrated drivers in F1 history and is also currently the oldest driver on the grid. He won two consecutive world championship titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and is now driving for Alpine.

In an interview with The Race, the two-time world champion revealed how hopes fans perceive him, saying:

“A fighter. Someone that doesn’t give up that easily. And always tries to perform at the maximum in any free practice, qualifying, the race, any condition, or any position you’re fighting for. It can be the win or can be P12. It’s important to me that people realise that I love competition, and I love the sport.”

“In 2007, maybe people had a perception of what I was as a driver or as a person. Then that changed when I was in Ferrari, I was a very nice fit in the Latin team and things like that. Now I think that the fans that we have now, there are new fans, and in a way – and I don’t want to lack respect to them – but they don’t know much about Formula 1. They just are more like a football kind of fan, where they just follow the results, whoever is winning does the best. And whoever is last is not Formula 1 level. They don’t understand much about car performance and the package that you need. So you are on more of a rollercoaster kind of feeling, of perception, of what the people feel about you.”

Alpine are performing at a high level in the midfield, but are not in contention for the constructors' title.

Fernando Alonso says he feels the need to "prove" that he is still the same as before

Fernando Alonso had a rough start to the 2022 F1 season with several instances of pure bad luck. Races such as the Canadian GP, where he managed to get onto the front row in qualifying behind the championship leader, helped him prove that while he may not be fighting for a title, he has the same drive as before.

Emphasizing that he does not feel anything has really changed, Alonso said:

“I think, more or less, I’m achieving that. I’m the same as I was before. And that was important for me. Even if I felt inside that I was the same, I have to prove it from time to time and weekends like Canada help to have this feeling in the paddock.”

Fernando Alonso secured his first podium in seven years last season at the inaugural Qatar GP, proving once again that he is a force to be reckoned with.

