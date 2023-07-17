McLaren CEO Zak Brown has hopes that McLaren could become the team to chase down Max Verstappen, who is comfortable sitting at the top with the most points in the standings.

Even though no other team seems to be getting close to battling him in the Red Bull, Brown is confident because he believes that competition is getting closer in Formula 1. He said in an interview (posted by Sky Sports F1):

"Racing has been unbelievably close other than Max, and you know, Sergio's in the mix, too. So I think it's a great sign for Formula 1 that you know one weekend, you have one team that second quickest and the following weekend, they struggle to get out of Q1. So I think that's the competition that we're looking for in Formula 1."

He added that Max Verstappen would eventually be 'caught' by someone on the grid, and with the upgrade McLaren has shown recently, he thinks it could be them as well.

"So someone will eventually catch Max. Hopefully, it'll be us. Chances are, it'll be a handful of people, but I mean he's doing an unbelievable, unbelievable job."

Lando Norris of McLaren was the second-fastest driver during the British Grand Prix qualifying session. On the top was, of course, Max Verstappen. However, the former did lead the race right after the start, taking complete advantage before the aerodynamic power of the RB19 kicked in with the DRS.

However, McLaren was still fast enough to finish second, their best this season, and Norris' best overall career finish (for the first time since Monza 2021). This makes it quite apparent why Zak Brown would be so confident of their development.

Zak Brown feels racing is very close behind Max Verstappen

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

Red Bull has won all 10 races of the season so far, with Max Verstappen being victorious in eight of them (six consecutive). This has made many feel that there is little to no competition during the races as there have been only two different winners up until now.

However, there seems to be a lot of battles going on behind him, as Brown mentioned:

"You got to admire what he's doing, but I think once you look past Max, the field is unbelievably condensed. I think it's just going to get more exciting as we move forward."

Development has been immense in the midfield. McLaren has been getting better with their upgrades, and Williams has shown a sign of betterment too. Alex Albon has been in the points recently (the Canadian GP and British GP), which has given them a better place in the standings.