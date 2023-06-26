“Something we did was wrong” - Ferrari F1 boss takes blame after Charles Leclerc comments post-qualifying in Canada

Ferrari Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur, recently mentioned that he had a conversation with Charles Leclerc after his post-qualifying criticism directed toward the team and recognized that they were wrong.

The Monegasque driver berated his Italian team on the radio after his Q2 qualifying at the 2023 Canadian GP as they did not decide to follow his advice of switching to dry tires quicker to progress further in the session. The mistake proved costly as Leclerc and Ferrari had arguably the fastest car but could only manage P4 on June 18.

As per RacingNews365, Vasseur said:

"You can always do a better job. But it is true that the picture you have 10 seconds after quali is not always the best one. We had a good discussion with Charles and gave him the global picture of the situation during the session."

"The confusion came from the fact he didn't get the global picture of quali and we probably have some areas that he has to put himself in our shoes sometimes. We can't say that we did a good job, the pace was bigger, and finishing 11th means something went wrong," he added.

Charles Leclerc expresses worry over lack of performance in 2023

The Ferrari driver stated that it was 'worrying' that the team did not know why the SF-23 had been unpredictable and difficult to drive.

As per Sky Sports, Charles Leclerc said:

"Overall I think the team is not satisfied with the performance we are showing at the moment on track and it is very far off expectations at the beginning of the season. Looking ahead we just need to keep pushing, try and bring upgrades as quickly as possible and regularly which is our aim now to try and close the gap to the guys in front and also close the gap, especially in terms of race pace."

"Even though I struggled a lot in qualifying on Saturday, the Sunday wasn't great either - and if we look at Carlos he had a great Saturday and then on Sunday, we struggled again with the race pace. That's what we are trying to push at the moment. What gives me confidence though is that there is a clear direction of where we want to work and improve and this is what makes me believe in the project," he added.

It is unclear if Ferrari and Charles Leclerc can even manage to fight for a race win this season.

Poll : 0 votes