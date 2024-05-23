"Sometimes, if it ain't broke, there's no fixing it": Red Bull boss gives his verdict on the new Concorde Agreement as Andretti still seeks F1 entry

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that the basic prospects of the new F1 Concorde Agreement remain the same, with minor changes. He also discussed the entry of an 11th team as Andretti still seeks their entry on the grid.

The new Concorde Agreement is being discussed with Formula One Management, the teams, and the FIA. It is an agreement between the teams and the governing body, the FIA, which regulates the sport. While most of the content is confidential, it is said that it contains important agreements like how much the championship standings are worth for the teams.

F1's latest Concorde Agreement has been in force since 2021 with Liberty Media. It is the eighth edition of the agreement since 1980. The new edition is set for the 2026 season, but as Red Bull's Christian Horner revealed, it won't have many substantial changes and will be more like a revised version of the current edition.

"It's going to be the same discussion as to whether teams want more," Formu1a.uno quoted him. "And the promoter wants more. But what we have works relatively well. I think the foundations are all relatively solid . I think as the sport continues to evolve and grow, there are areas where we can fine-tune the deal, but I think the fundamental foundation will be fine-tuning rather than revolutionizing it."

When he was asked about another team entering the sport, he said:

"I'm sure it will inevitably be a talking point, but sometimes, if it ain't broke, there's no fixing it."

Andretti's plea to enter the sport was rejected by Formula One Management earlier this year. As F1 revealed, they did not think that Andretti would be a competitive addition to the grid. However, they still seek to enter F1 soon.

While there is still time for the Concorde Agreement to be discussed and signed, Red Bull has another contract that needs to be addressed: Sergio Perez's. This is the final year of his current contract and so far the team has not revealed an extension, however, reports suggest that they have offered him another season.

Red Bull offer Sergio Perez a one-year extension: Reports

Currently running in the final year of his contract, the 34-year-old driver was rather impressive in his initial season with the team in 2021. However, there were instances in 2022 when he failed to capitalize on a good racing position despite being in a very dominant car. He lost second place in the championship to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the time.

These inconsistent performances led to rumors of his replacement at the team in 2025, and with Carlos Sainz's departure from Ferrari, it seemed to be a close deal. However, recent reports from Fox Sports Mexico reveal that Red Bull has offered him a one-year extension. But, Perez has countered for a two-year extension instead. According to the report, the team will "have to review" his offer.

Sergio Perez was the runner-up in the driver's championship last season and kicked off the current season with consistent performances. However, his P5 and P8 finishes in Australia and Miami affected his position. He currently sits in third place in the championship, behind Charles Leclerc, with six more points than him. Red Bull still leads the championship.