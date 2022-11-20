"Sometimes everything can be really close" - Sergio Perez finishes 3rd in 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, misses out on P2 in drivers' standings

In a close fight for P2 in the drivers' standings, Sergio Perez finished third in the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, denying Red Bull what could have been their first 1-2 finish in the championship this weekend.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen secured the constructors' and drivers' championship titles respectively earlier this year. This saw Perez and Charles Leclerc entering the F1 Abu Dhabi GP level at 290 points. The Ferrari driver managed to finish the race in second, behind Verstappen, who won his record-breaking 15th race of the season at Yas Marina.

In a post-race media interaction, Sergio Perez admitted that he did all he could and is content with the effort made this season as a team. He said:

"It is how it is. Sometimes everything can be really close. At the end of the day, I’ve got to be happy. I gave it all, as a team we gave it all through the season, and I’m sure we will come back stronger next year. We had great moments, great battling. I think I struggled a bit this year in terms of managing the tyres in the race, so hopefully that can be something that we will improve for next year, and generally just be a bit stronger."

Red Bull happy with Max Verstappen helping Sergio Perez at the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying

Contrary to the events of the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP, Max Verstappen offered some support to Sergio Perez in Saturday's qualifying in Abu Dhabi with a slipstream after securing pole in the session.

Team boss Christian Horner stated that the team "couldn’t have asked for a better result," saying:

“Max got pole for the 20th time in his career and he did it with a brilliant lap. In addition, he gave Checo a slipstream in the second sector – and thus helped him to take second place on the grid. We couldn’t have asked for a better result. But there is still a lot to do.”

Max Verstappen also admitted that the goal for the race was to help his teammate finish off the championship in second. Speaking at the post-qualifying press conference, the 25-year-old said:

“We have both cars on the front row of the grid, which is the best possible starting position. Now it will be about handling the tyres carefully, working strategically and being prepared for all eventualities. The goal is clear, we want Sergio Pérez to finish second.”

Last weekend at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP, Max Verstappen refused to give up his sixth-place position for his teammate and aid the latter's cause in the drivers' standings. Mathematically, however, the Mexican would still have lost out on second in the championship had Verstappen followed the team orders last weekend. Going into the F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Red Bull had a front-row lock-out, although Sergio Perez was unable to maintain the second-place position due to an unfortunate pit strategy.

