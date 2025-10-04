"Sometimes I wonder he says something on purpose to get hated": Fans react to Lando Norris' comment about Max Verstappen's secret to success

Fans reacted to Lando Norris' self-comparison to Max Verstappen, as he mentioned that the Dutchman was born into a family of racing, which made it easier for him to start from a young age, and hence, his current form. He also claimed that he would never be on Verstappen's level in terms of overall racing.

Max Verstappen is arguably one of the strongest drivers to have ever stepped into Formula 1. His competitiveness has set him apart from any other driver on the grid, and he managed to clinch four consecutive World Championships between 2021 and 2024. However, McLaren has been a stronger team this year, and both their drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, have been the title contenders since the season started.

But with Verstappen clinching consecutive wins in Monza and Baku, he is also understood to be a contender for the title, sitting just 69 points apart from Piastri.

Commenting on his competitiveness, Norris claimed that he can never be as good as Verstappen.

"I don't want to say or believe that I will ever be as good as Max because I think that is the wrong thing to tell myself. He is one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1, so if anyone ever comes up to you and says, 'Yes [they will be as good as Verstappen]', just tell them to f--- off. Any driver in the world can just be confident in saying that kind of thing, but I think it is almost impossible," he said (via ESPN).

He further mentioned that Verstappen also comes from a family of racers, which helped him get involved in motorsports at an early age.

"And it is hard to beat someone who was born into an F1 seat. If I could go back and choose how to be a better driver, I would also have a mum and dad who were racing drivers, start when you are a baby in the paddock, start karting at whatever age he did, and do more testing than everyone else."

However, fans were seemingly not amused by his comments. Many claimed that Verstappen had a tough childhood in terms of racing and that Norris should have known that.

LeeF1Talk @LeeF1Talk @verstappenews Sometimes I wonder he says something on purpose to get hated

Gigi @gigiuchiwa @verstappenews Started so well but bottled by the end a classic acting like he is from a working class

Gabby ❤️‍🔥 @gabrielavhall @verstappenews I should not be surprised anymore but yikes

At the same time, others mentioned that Max Verstappen still spends most of his free time training for the race ahead.

Jason Notright @koruki @verstappenews Dude spent his week at a vogue photoshoot in a crop top while max spent it getting his GT3 license. Don’t blame your mum and dad for not being this and that ffs 🤦🏻‍♂️

Vincenzo Landino @vincenzolandino @verstappenews I have never heard a serious athlete say things like "I don't want to say or believe that I will ever be as good as Max because I think that is the wrong thing to tell myself."

Sthef | MV1 + TS12 ❤️‍🔥 @tetecamoura @verstappenews Having racing parents didn’t make Max’s life all rainbow and sunshine, quite the opposite. Racing lineage isn’t a guarantee of F1 success. If it were, we’d see Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen, Nelson Piquet Jr., and others thriving, or Nico Rosberg winning multiple titles

How Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri can clinch the Constructors' Championship in Singapore?

Both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have delivered extremely dominant and consistent performances throughout the season so far, which has helped McLaren stretch a massive lead in the Constructors' Championship.

Heading into the Singapore GP next, the team will have the opportunity to seal the championship and clinch their second consecutive title.

Only six races will remain after this race, meaning no teams can score more than 303 points in those races. Considering McLaren's current position in the championship, they have a 333-point lead on Mercedes. This means that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would only have to score 13 points if Mercedes manages a 1 - 2 finish to win the World Championship.

