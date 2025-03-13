"Sometimes he will be lamenting about his pace and then about 'oh I'm built differently': F1 influencer on Lewis Hamilton's 'Jekyll and Hyde' nature

F1 influencer Josh Revell believed that Lewis Hamilton would have no place to hide during his Ferrari tenure starting from the Australian Grand Prix this weekend. The seven-time F1 world champion will commence his journey with the Italian team in Melbourne as he takes the SF-25 to the iconic Albert Park Circuit.

The British driver completed TPC in the 2023 and 2024 challengers before getting his first shot at driving the 2025 challenger at the official pre-season testing in Bahrain at the end of February.

Hamilton looked forward to racing in the new team and felt more comfortable in the environment. While appearing on the Blatantly Biased Podcast, Revell spoke about the 'Jekyll and Hyde' nature of Lewis Hamilton's confidence and the importance of the next two years in Ferrari. He remarked:

"It's a new environment and there's not really anywhere to hide right now and there's also this kind of Jekyll and Hyde thing going on where sometimes he'll be lamenting about his own lack of pace and then another weekend he's talking about 'I'm built differently'.

"Have the confidence for sure dude but I do hope you're being honest about yourself and about where you're at because the last thing you really want to see is him just trying to make something out of nothing. I guess it's weird thing to be talking about this with Lewis."

Lewis Hamilton will have Charles Leclerc as his teammate in the same team for the next two years as he begins his highly anticipated journey with the Maranello-based outfit.

Lewis Hamilton lays out his expectations from his Ferrari tenure

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that his goal in the Italian team was to get back to winning ways as he recognized the challenge in front of him.

As per Sky Sports, the 40-year-old spoke about the transition period from Mercedes to Ferrari and spoke of his ambitions, saying:

"Joining a new team, as soon as you can get to performing at a high level and getting results, is the better. Inevitably, there is a transition period and there is a foundation that needs to be built.

"That's what we've been doing over the past couple of months and the first half of the season really is kind of that foundation. Of course, the goal is to win. The goal is to take the team forwards."

Lewis Hamilton has only won two races in the last three years with Mercedes and has largely struggled to get the maximum out of the current generation of cars, which were introduced in 2022.

The Brit would hope to end the regulations strongly to have momentum on his side in the 2026 season, which will see new engine regulations.

