"Sorry I couldn't go any quicker": Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari after F1 Italian GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth for the 2025 Italian GP, which will lead to a provisional grid slot of 10th for the Briton. While it was a good qualifying effort from the seven-time champion amid his recent performances, he apologized to the team for not qualifying higher on the grid.

Monza is the venue for the Italian GP, a race that is the highlight for any Ferrari driver in an F1 season. However, Hamilton arrived at the track knowing that he would have to serve a five-place grid drop above his qualification position.

To further rub salt in his wounds, the Ferrari SF-25 looked on pace to battle out McLaren and Red Bull in the early phase of the weekend. So when the qualifying began, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were easily able to make it to Q3.

Though the Monegasque driver sat at the top of the timing ladder for a small amount of time, it was able to showcase that the SF-25 had pace. Ultimately, the scarlet duo qualified fourth and fifth, with Leclerc leading Hamilton.

This performance did mark a return for the Briton inside the top-five in qualifying for the first time since his home race in Britain before the summer break. Despite this, he was aspiring for a better result, as he said over the team radio:

"Great job today guys. I'm grateful for the push. Sorry, I couldn't go quicker."

Lewis Hamilton was handed a five-place grid drop for not slowing down adequately to the yellow flags during the reconnaissance laps before the Dutch GP.

Fred Vasseur finds the silver lining in Lewis Hamilton's qualification

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton is slated to start 10th for the Italian GP. It isn't a great starting position on paper, as Monza is known for forming DRS trains that do not promote overtaking, the chicanes offer a chance for drivers to make divebombs every once in a while.

So, reflecting on Hamilton's performance, team principal Fred Vasseur told Sky Sports F1 over the broadcast:

"He was there all the quali. They are matching together and this is good for us because it’s also pushing each other. Starting P10 is not the absolute dream but I’d rather start in P10 in Monza than Monaco."

On the other hand, the 2025 edition of the Italian GP would mark the seven-time champion's 19th start at the fabled race. He is also the joint record holder for the most wins at the track. But, starting 10th, many reckon the best result for Hamilton would be a podium finish.

Moreover, if he can take home a podium on Sunday (September 7), it would be the first time since Ludovico Scarfiotti took his first podium (and race win) for the Scuderia in front of the Tifosi in Monza.

