"Sorry": Lewis Hamilton issues apology to Ferrari after getting trounced by Charles Leclerc in F1 Monaco GP qualifying

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton apologised to his team after he was beaten by his teammate Charles Leclerc in the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday. The seven-time F1 world champion started the session on the back foot after his crash in the FP3 session, which meant that he had to change a whole course of mechanical components on his SF-25.

The British driver struggled in the Q1 session and was dangerously close to going out before his final time lap. However, he slowly built up his confidence and closed the gap to Charles Leclerc in the session.

Ultimately, Lewis Hamilton finished the qualifying around the streets of the Principality in P4, finishing over four tenths behind polesitter Lando Norris and three tenths behind his Monegasque teammate.

On his team radio, the 40-year-old cut a dejected figure and issued an apology to his team engineer, Riccardo Adami, for his lack of pace, saying:

“Yeah, sorry, I didn’t have the pace dude.”

Adami had a more optimistic outlook on the result and replied:

“That’s not too bad.”

P4 is the best qualifying result of the 2025 season for Lewis Hamilton, although he has started on pole position in the Sprint in China.

Ferrari team boss compliments Lewis Hamilton on his P4 finish

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that it was a 'good recovery' from Lewis Hamilton to finish P4 in the Monaco GP qualifying session after his crash in the FP3 session.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Frenchman reflected on the result and said:

"He had a crash in final practice, so we had to change the gearbox, front suspension and rear suspension. Honestly, at 2 pm [two hours before qualifying] I was not even sure he would be part of Q1 so it was a good recovery."

Vasseur also gave his take on Charles Leclerc's front-row position and added:

"It was not far away [from pole]. Strategy on the tyres was a bit different on the McLaren side and I think it was a good session from Charles. It was the first time we have put everything together and it was a good feeling with the job we did. We know tomorrow will be a challenge but it will be two against two."

Lewis Hamilton has not finished on the podium in the main race in the 2025 season and also failed to finish on the podium in Monaco since his victory in 2019.

