"Sounds like a world title winning car" - Ferrari's F1 2023 engine fire-up has fans pumped up

Ferrari recently released a short video on their official website with their 2023 engine firing up for the first time. The video link was posted on their official Twitter handle on February 3rd, right when Red Bull were hosting their car launch event in New York. The video, of course, got thousands of fans excited as the scarlet team showed the first signs of their 2023 challenger.

The video was quite different from other teams firing their own engines since we didn't see any scenes from the factory where engineers started the engine and looked on as it revved. Instead, there was a unique red fingerprint design that was shown with the engine sound in the background. The brief clip eventually ended with the team's logo and all its sponsors.

Scuderia Ferrari



Our 2023 challenger roars into life for the first time



Fired up and READY for this season

Since Ferrari will be launching their 2023 car on February 14th, they have now started pushing content related to their new car, including the engine fire-up video. After a difficult 2022 F1 season where they lost their grip on the championship due to several issues, the Italian outfit will be trying everything to get back and fight for the top spot. However, Red Bull will not be leaving the throne and Mercedes will be in the mix as well.

Ferrari fans excited after hearing the team's 2023 F1 engine

It is no secret that the Maranello-based team has one of the biggest fanbases in F1. Hence, when the Tifosi saw the video of the new 2023 F1 engine firing up, they were extremely excited for the new season and wanted to see the most successful F1 team back on top.

They commented on how the engine sounded like it could win the championship, and also prayed for the team for the 2023 F1 season. Some of them even posted humorous pictures of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz with surprised and shocked expressions.

"This sounds like a world title winning car to me"

"It sounds good, so please be good"

"DO YOU LISTEN TO THIS? ITS THE SOUND OF THE RED HORSE THAT WILL BRING THE BOYS BACK IN 2023"

"DO YOU LISTEN TO THIS? ITS THE SOUND OF THE RED HORSE THAT WILL BRING THE BOYS BACK IN 2023"

"Got goosebumps while seeing this!"

"Whatever you do you always excite me, I hear the sound of the Ferrari "engine" and I am moved, only those who grew up with Ferrari can understand it"

"Whatever you do you always excite me, I hear the sound of the Ferrari "engine" and I am moved, only those who grew up with Ferrari can understand it"

"The sound of victory"

"Now if there's a car reveal to be excited for its this one, the rumoured changes are vast and the car will be different to the last one and that supposed fastest Power Unit in the back of it aswell, come on ferrari please make this season your one"

"Now if there's a car reveal to be excited for its this one, the rumoured changes are vast and the car will be different to the last one and that supposed fastest Power Unit in the back of it aswell, come on ferrari please make this season your one"

In conclusion, the Tifosi were thrilled to hear the Ferrari's 2023 engine for the very first time. As their car launch approaches, the hype around the team and the upcoming season will only go up.

