"Spoiled by success, quick to complain" - Lewis Hamilton under fire from fellow F1 driver over his demeanor at Mercedes

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has called out Lewis Hamilton's recent behavior, saying that he is someone who has been spoiled by success and is quick to complain these days. The question was posed to the driver after what happened in Austria, where the Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff stepped in during Hamilton's team radio with his race engineer.

After getting a track limits penalty, Hamilton was quite upset and radioed far too many times about the same to his team engineer. This was something that led to a public rebuke from Toto Wolff. Not only this, but the Mercedes driver also pitched in a rules change that would prevent teams from developing next year's challenger before a deadline set for the teams.

Talking about these complaints from Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg was questioned about the same by Servus TV, to which the German said that the Mercedes driver had been spoiled by driving too many good cars over the years.

“You’d have to say Lewis was a little spoiled by success. He’s a guy who’s quick to complain these days," he said.

Mercedes extends support to Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes director Andrew Shovlin extended support to Lewis Hamilton over why the driver was complaining so much during the race in Austria. Touching on the instance when the driver faced a rebuke from Toto Wolff, Shovlin talked about this in the post-Austria debrief, saying:

“If you were watching the race, you may have heard him talk about understeer in the high-speed corners and some of the very fast corners are at the end of the lap. The problem with understeer is when you carry the speed in, you haven’t really got the ability to tighten the line if you need to."

“The simple issue for him was the combination of the nature of the corner and the kerb," he added. "The fact that he had this balance issue where the car wasn’t turning strongly enough as he wound the lock on meant that on a number of occasions he just ran wide, just drifted over that line and ultimately, that was what caused the penalty.”

It is interesting to see that a driver of Hulkenberg's experience has come out and criticized Lewis Hamilton for making too many complaints. This season has seen the Mercedes driver talk about the regulations, and some of the stuff that he's mentioned has not gone down well with the fans.

What's your take? As an F1 fan, do you think Lewis Hamilton complains a lot?

