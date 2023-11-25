Sprint race format, ATA, wet weather package amongst key points of discussion in F1 commission meeting

The fourth F1 commission meeting of 2023 was recently held at the Yas Marina circuit ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP.

These meetings are held to discuss any major changes that need to be implemented during the current season or in the next one. The FIA, F1, and team seniors are present during these meetings.

There were several important topics, such as sprint-race format and wet weather tire systems, discussed in this particular commission meeting as well.

Key points from fourth and final F1 commission meeting of 2023

Sprint race format

In the latest commission meeting, the seniors of the sport discussed a modification for the sprint race format. This would further rationalize the weekend by splitting Grand Prix and Sprint activities. In the upcoming weeks, the official schedule for the 2024 Sprint events will be released.

A final proposal related to parc fermé regulations and timing will be worked out by the Sporting Advisory Committee. This will subsequently be proposed at the first commission meeting in 2024.

Spray-reduction tests for wet weather package

In the meeting, tire covers during wet weather conditions were also discussed, which will help reduce the spray coming from the back of a car. The commission members acknowledged the importance of tire covers and declared that a test for them will be held in the spring of 2024.

Tire strategy

There were several debates about how tire blankets could soon be removed from the sport. However, in the recent commission meeting, the seniors of the sport decided to keep tire blankets until the 2025 F1 season.

In 2023, the sport also tested Alternative Tire Allocation (ATA) at two Grands Prix. After testing how it would fare for an entire season, the commission decided to stay with the 13 sets of dry tires for the 2024 season. They also removed relevant sections of ATA regulations from the rulebook.

Cooling system for drivers

The drivers notably experienced extreme hot weather at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP. Following the race, the FIA promised to take necessary action to prevent racers from any health issues during such weather conditions.

During the recent commission meeting at Yas Marina Circuit, they came up with an update to the Technical Regulations to allow a scoop in the car to increase driver cooling.

Development of 2026 cars

The final key point in the commission meeting was about the development of the 2026 F1 car. The meeting members agreed that no work would be carried out for 2026 cars before the start of 2025.