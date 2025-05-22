Startling revelation from Max Verstappen as he confesses having talks with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff about his future

In what is going to come across as a startling revelation, Max Verstappen has confessed to having had conversations with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff about his future. The confession comes in the backdrop of the Dutch driver's future with Red Bull being a topic of discussion after almost every bad race weekend.
It all began last season when news first broke of Red Bull boss Christian Horner being investigated for inappropriate behavior with a colleague. It was during the same time that reports of an alleged conflict surfaced between Horner and Helmut Marko. The team principal was even publicly attacked by Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen.
All of this coincided with key Red Bull personnel like Jonathan Wheatley and Adrian Newey leaving the team and the car's performance taking a dip. During all of this, there were rumors of Max Verstappen thinking about his F1 future and whether he would stick with the Austrian team. After mid-season, the Dutch driver reinforced his commitment to the squad as he ended up clinching the title.
During all of this, there were reports of Max Verstappen having met Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. As it turns out, the Dutch driver has now admitted that he did meet the Austrian. Talking to the Telegraph, he said,
"I think it was our first real conversation since 2021. We corrected a few things from that year. We also talked a little bit about the future perspective. But for me it’s not just about F1. I do a lot of things with Red Bull."
He added,
"Everyone always thinks that decisions about my future are purely based on what’s going on here in this world, but I’m working on a lot more. There’s more than ‘project F1’. That’s not something that every team can just offer."
This confession is certainly going to kick up a storm, as Mercedes is yet to confirm George Russell's future with the team beyond 2025.
Max Verstappen looks ahead to Monaco after Imola triumph
Max Verstappen is heading to Monaco this weekend after winning the race in Imola. The Dutch driver is now within 22 points of championship leader Oscar Piastri and felt that Monaco would be a bit tougher compared to how Imola went. He said,
"It was amazing to kickstart the triple header with a win on Sunday in Imola. We made a lot of positive steps, I felt a lot more comfortable in the car, and this puts us in a more positive position moving forward. We will need to keep pushing and not get ahead of ourselves, as Monaco will be a bit tougher, with it being a street circuit."
The Dutch driver has won the race twice but did struggle here last season. He would be hoping for a better run this time around in the Red Bull.