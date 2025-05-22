Startling revelation from Max Verstappen as he confesses having talks with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff about his future

In what is going to come across as a startling revelation, Max Verstappen has confessed to having had conversations with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff about his future. The confession comes in the backdrop of the Dutch driver's future with Red Bull being a topic of discussion after almost every bad race weekend.

Ad

It all began last season when news first broke of Red Bull boss Christian Horner being investigated for inappropriate behavior with a colleague. It was during the same time that reports of an alleged conflict surfaced between Horner and Helmut Marko. The team principal was even publicly attacked by Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen.

All of this coincided with key Red Bull personnel like Jonathan Wheatley and Adrian Newey leaving the team and the car's performance taking a dip. During all of this, there were rumors of Max Verstappen thinking about his F1 future and whether he would stick with the Austrian team. After mid-season, the Dutch driver reinforced his commitment to the squad as he ended up clinching the title.

Ad

Trending

During all of this, there were reports of Max Verstappen having met Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. As it turns out, the Dutch driver has now admitted that he did meet the Austrian. Talking to the Telegraph, he said,

"I think it was our first real conversation since 2021. We corrected a few things from that year. We also talked a little bit about the future perspective. But for me it’s not just about F1. I do a lot of things with Red Bull."

Ad

He added,

"Everyone always thinks that decisions about my future are purely based on what’s going on here in this world, but I’m working on a lot more. There’s more than ‘project F1’. That’s not something that every team can just offer."

This confession is certainly going to kick up a storm, as Mercedes is yet to confirm George Russell's future with the team beyond 2025.

Ad

Max Verstappen looks ahead to Monaco after Imola triumph

Max Verstappen is heading to Monaco this weekend after winning the race in Imola. The Dutch driver is now within 22 points of championship leader Oscar Piastri and felt that Monaco would be a bit tougher compared to how Imola went. He said,

"It was amazing to kickstart the triple header with a win on Sunday in Imola. We made a lot of positive steps, I felt a lot more comfortable in the car, and this puts us in a more positive position moving forward. We will need to keep pushing and not get ahead of ourselves, as Monaco will be a bit tougher, with it being a street circuit."

The Dutch driver has won the race twice but did struggle here last season. He would be hoping for a better run this time around in the Red Bull.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More