Stefano Domenicali triggers massive online debate with bombshell F1 announcement

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed that he is considering changes to the current format to promote better packages for the race promoters and on-track action. The former Ferrari team principal has been an influential figure in the sport ever since he took charge as the CEO in 2021 and has already brought in significant changes to the sport.

The Italian has been responsible for bringing Sprint formats to the race calendar, which were initially introduced in his first year in the job, and has significantly increased to six Sprint weekends in the current season.

While many, including some fans and drivers, have been apprehensive about the constant changes to the race weekends, Domenicali remains convinced that the Sprints have been vital in F1 becoming more popular.

Speaking with Autosport, the Bologna-born native claimed that he was being "provocative" in his comments while discussing the future of the race weekend format and also commented on the Friday practice sessions, saying:

“I have to say that aside from some older die-hard fans, everyone wants sprint weekends. Promoters push for this format and now the drivers are interested as well. I’m being a bit provocative, but free practice appeals to super-specialists; people who want to see more action prefer a sprint weekend. There’s more to discuss and comment on from Friday – there’s a qualifying session – but I understand it has to become part of F1 culture.

“I can guarantee that in a few years, there will be demand to have all weekends with the same format. I see it more as a maturation process that respects a more traditionalist approach. As for the drivers, initially 18 were against the sprint and two in favour - today it’s the opposite."

F1 has tinkered with the Sprint format significantly ever since it was first introduced in 2021, with the current edition being a third iteration in five years.

F1 CEO comments on the idea of having shorter races

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that he believed that the younger audiences were more drawn to shorter forms of content, as evidenced by the increase in viewership numbers in the highlights packages of the races.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the 60-year-old reflected and said:

“We’re seeing on many of our channels that highlights do very well. For those of us who grew up with the current format, everything is fine as is, but there’s a large segment that only wants to see the key moments. Things are going very well today, but precisely for that reason, we must not rest on our laurels."

An average F1 race lasts around 300km and 90 minutes, with the regulations mandating that a race be completed within three hours from its starting time.

