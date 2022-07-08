"Still eager to learn"- F1 world reacts to Max Verstappen’s jibe at Lewis Hamilton’s learning abilities at 37 after 2022 British GP

Max Verstappen struck back at Lewis Hamilton after the latter made a remark about the clash between the two drivers last season at Silverstone. Lewis Hamilton had referred to the moment between Charles Leclerc and him at Copse where the two drivers were able to go through side by side without any contact and contrasted it with the clash between him and the reigning world champion last year.

During the drivers' press conference, Max Verstappen was questioned about the seven-time world champion's remarks to which the Dutch driver said:

“I think it’s quite nice that, at 37 years of age, you can still learn how to hit an apex. He is learning, so that is positive. It is also good for younger drivers to know that you are still learning when you are 37 years old.”

When pressed further, the Red Bull driver said that the footage clearly showed who was at fault and there was no point talking about it. He said:

“You can clearly see in the footage what was different compared to last year. I think Charles gave him less space than I did last year, so that says it all. And in the end, [Lewis] was the one who got penalized last year, so there’s no point talking about that either.”

F1 fans react to Max Verstappen's comments!

F1 fans from both sides of the spectrum reacted to Verstappen's comments. On the one side, you had fans making fun of Lewis Hamilton and on the other, the Red Bull driver was targeted.

One account made fun of the "Still eager to learn" comment from Verstappen.

Another user tweeted why Lewis started playing childish mind games with Max Verstappen even though he's not even fighting for the title this season. The tweet read:

“Why Lewis Hamilton started this childish “mind game” tactics when he’s not in the championship fight is beyond me, perhaps he can’t handle it? But Max Verstappen came back with a killer and highly accurate”

On the other end of the spectrum, Lewis Hamilton fans did not take these comments lightly.

One user tweeted that Max needs to keep quiet until he reaches the kind of accolades that Lewis Hamilton has in F1. The user wrote:

“listen Max, when you get 8 WDC May be you can give advice to an actual 8WDC champion!!!! Until then zip it”

Another Lewis Hamilton fan warned the Red Bull driver to wait until Mercedes sorts its car out. They wrote:

“You just wait until #MercedesAMGF1 get the W13 sorted out @Max33Verstappen & @LewisHamilton will be hitting an apex on a regular basis!”

Looking at the rather terse reply by the Red Bull driver, it might not be a surprise if we were to see a few more episodes added to this saga.

