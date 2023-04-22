"Stop bothering Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc": Senior Ferrari figure blasts media for spreading 'lies' 

Senior Ferrari figure and brother of John Elkann, Lapo Elkann has lashed out at the media for spreading lies about Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Elkann claims that the media is spreading misinformation about Sainz moving to Audi when the German giant makes its entry into the sport.

Ferrari is currently encountering several difficulties as they are experiencing their worst season start since 2009. In addition to issues with the car, the negative media coverage generated by this lackluster performance is a cause for concern.

The team's drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, have been the focal point of attention, with rumors swirling about their potential departures from the team.

There has been speculation by the media that Sainz is looking to jump ship to Audi, completely forgoing his allegiance to the Italian team. Elkann took to Twitter to bash the media, urging them to stop spreading misinformation.

The Ferrari figure tweeted:

"Stop bothering Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with questions who are WRONG."

He continued:

"Yes, they are trying to insinuate da Carlos goes to Audi and other things on Charles it’s lies and not True."

Ferrari boss takes a look at Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Scuderia boss Fred Vasseur claims that Red Bull's continued dominance in both championships, with Max Verstappen leading the pack, can be attributed to the relatively lenient penalty they received for violating the 2021 cost cap.

Vasseur is of the view that the punishment in the form of a fine and reduced wind tunnel testing time did not have a significant impact on Red Bull's performance, enabling them to sustain their superiority from the preceding season.

Speaking to the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, the Ferrari boss opined:

"I think the penalty imposed was not so heavy. A tenth of an hour less to use in the wind tunnel is a tenth, but in the end, if you can't use the tunnel you move that budget to another area, you're still allowed to spend that money somewhere else. In the end, I don't think it makes that much difference."

It should be noted that the Austrian team is yet to face the brunt of the penalty, with consequences expected to be seen later in the season. With much of the season still remaining, it is still unclear whether Red Bull will be able to continue their reign of dominance in the modern ground effect era of the sport.

