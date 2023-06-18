“Such a girl boss move”: F1 fans lose their cool as Carlos Sainz’s ex-girlfriend Isa Hernaez takes a savage dig at the Ferrari driver

Carlos Sainz and Isa Hernaez rocked the worlds of F1 fans last month after the couple announced their split. Sainz and Isa dated for seven years before calling it quits on their relationship.

Whilst the Ferrari driver has been occupied with his F1 duties, his ex-girlfriend did not shy away from taking a savage dig at the Spaniard.

While Sainz learned the disheartening news of a 3-place grid penalty ahead of the Canadian GP, Hernaez shared a story that caused a massive uproar amongst F1 fans on Twitter.

The Spanish journalist shared a story captioned ‘El Plan’, which is Sainz’s compatriot, Fernando Alonso’s tagline. The picture she shared in her story is witty as well.

Isa Hernaez is holding a wine glass next to a beer bottle from Estrella, a company that has a sponsorship with Carlos Sainz. Fans were quick to notice Hernaez’s brutal dig and couldn't help themselves as they rushed to social media and shared their opinions.

One fan lauded Hernaez for living her best life and her "girl boss move."

rmtea @sanitasfc such a girlboss move @VERCAPLESS not Isa living her best life and violating Carlos while he's fighting for his life in Canadasuch a girlboss move @VERCAPLESS not Isa living her best life and violating Carlos while he's fighting for his life in Canada 😭 such a girlboss move

One fan was too stunned to pick up her jaw from the floor.

However, there were some fans who were clueless about the post and couldn't understand what was going on.

zs.andor @sofi_leclerc @VERCAPLESS Did i live under a rock and the only one who doesn't know what happened? @VERCAPLESS Did i live under a rock and the only one who doesn't know what happened?

Things quickly turned from bad to worse for Carlos Sainz. He was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Pierre Gasly.

Carlos Sainz claims he was “impeded” 7 times in the Canadian F1 GP

Carlos Sainz was not happy with his colleagues for crying out on the radio. The Ferrari driver claims he himself was impeded multiple times during the Canadian F1 Grand Prix. This is what the Spaniard had to say after the race:

"It was very tight with the flag; the flag was about to fall. I got impeded seven times today, and I’m not shouting on the radio at turn 13. Other drivers choose to use the radio more than others. Today I was getting impeded many, many times. Let’s see what they do."

The Spanish F1 driver will be hoping to put behind his disappointments from today and get to work on tomorrow's planning. However, it'll be a huge rock for Sainz to climb from P11 towards the top of the standings. Can Carlos Sainz fight back tomorrow?

