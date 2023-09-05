"Suffering from success" - Fans react to Red Bull boss Christian Horner revealing that the team has run out of space in the trophy cabinet

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently revealed how the team's factory back in Milton Keynes is running out of trophy cabinets as the team continues to dominate F1 with Max Verstappen. They have won every single race in the 2023 F1 season so far and could very well go on to win the remaining races as well. They are receiving so many trophies that it is becoming a bizarre problem to keep all of them.

Speaking to ESPN, Horner stated that Red Bull has already ordered a new trophy cabinet but will have to sort out the issue of keeping all the silverware properly after the season. He said:

“I'm superstitious and I don't like empty cabinets. We've already ordered another cabinet and we've already filled it. So we'll deal with that at the end of the season. Yeah, but it's a nice problem to have!”

This statement from the Red Bull boss quickly made the rounds on social media platforms. Many F1 fans flocked and reacted to the comments on the reigning world champions running out of room to keep trophies. Since this was somewhat of a positive issue to have as an F1 team, many humorously joked about it.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Suffering from success"

"FIA announcement: Red Bull over budget 2023. Buying Trophy Cabinets."

Till now, Max Verstappen has won 12 races out of 14 this season, with Sergio Perez winning two of them. As of now, no team has won every race in a single season; this massive record could also be broken by the Bulls if they manage to continue their dominant run.

Carlos Sainz explains where Red Bull is stronger than the rest of the grid

Carlos Sainz recently dove deep into how Red Bull has been able to dominate Ferrari and the rest of the F1 grid. He explained that the reigning world champions have found a balance between pushing and still maintaining their tires. He argued that this could be because of the aerodynamic efficiency that the RB19 has, something that his team is trying to nail for their own car.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said:

"That is where you clearly feel that the Red Bull can make a difference and can either manage more but keep a good pace or they can either just push more for a faster pace and deg less. It’s difficult."

He added:

"We are trying to find the solution and the way forward. I do believe a lot of is still aerodynamics and we still need to keep working on our aero package for next year. For this year, I think it’s what we have and that's why they are so dominant in the races.”

The Austrian-British team is currently cruising at the top of the constructors' championship table with 583 points, while Ferrari is third with only 228 points.