Surprise contender emerges as Charles Leclerc's next destination after Ferrari according to Peter Windsor

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently speculated that Charles Leclerc could even be looking to move to Alpine if he ever plans to leave Ferrari. Since the Monagasque is unable to perform well at Ferrari, there are many discussions around his future and where he could go if and when he decides to leave the Italian team. Windsor listed yet another team where he could go.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the F1 pundit initially explained how frustrated Charles Leclerc must be, especially because Ferrari is unable to give its drivers a decent car to perform better in the sport. Moreover, he stated that Leclerc could be so desperate that he could even be looking at teams like Alpine. He said:

"The big figure there [Ferrari] is Charles Leclerc. Without any doubt at all, the guy must be unbelievably frustrated and very annoyed. And he will be wanting to either Ferrari magically get their act together and the car would be really quick, or he may even be thinking, you know, Alpine might be better than this lot in terms of my driving and doing what I can do. I mean, look at them—top 10 every Q3 now. He might be thinking like that. He might be that desperate."

Peter Windsor assured that he is not downplaying Alpine but simply speculating on Charles Leclerc's desperation to leave Ferrari. On the other hand, if the Prancing Horse does start to turn their fortunes around, Leclerc will stay on and work with them. He added:

"I'm not saying that Alpine is a massively bad thing to do, don't take that out of context. All I'm saying is that he might be that desperate to leave Ferrari."

"Now, it could well be that Ferrari are slowly gathering some traction and some pace, and the next upgrade is going to be really efficient in the tunnel, and Charles could be working around that. But as I've just said, you know, I think the problem with Charles is that he has not got massively good driver management around him."

Charles Leclerc shows interest in driving in Le Mans after Ferrari wins the race after 58 years

Charles Leclerc was present with the Ferrari AF Corse Hypercar team at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. After 50 years since their last entry in the race, the Italian team raced and won it. After the race, Charles Leclerc stated that he would be interested in racing in Le Mans if and when he leaves F1. While speaking to Eurosport, he said:

"Why not? I would love to. It is an incredible event. For sure, one day in my life, I want to tick this box but when will it be? I don't know. Again, extremely proud of what Ferrari has done, it is crazy. It feels absolutely amazing. Having a Ferrari winning is incredible on a return after so many years, so a very special edition."

Ferrari AF Corse's #51 car won the overall race by beating reigning WEC champions Toyota Gazoo Racing. One of the drivers who raced in the winning car was former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

