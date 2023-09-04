Surprise revelation as Mick Schumacher's plans for 2024 become clearer after his public criticism of Haas team principal: Report

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has given a damning update regarding Mick Schumacher's future in the sport ahead of the 2024 season.

The German driver was ousted from the F1 seat after his two years with the Haas F1 team yielded sub-optimal results. Schumacher was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Haas and had a falling out with the team principal Guenther Steiner.

In recent weeks, the paddock has been abuzz with his potential return to the grid next season, replacing a struggling Logan Sargeant at Williams. However speaking with Sky Sports, Toto Wolff said:

“It’s tough. Somehow all the doors are closing. It’s a shame because Mick deserves to drive in F1. Maybe the timing is just bad because there are no big changes in the field.”

Last week, Mick Schumacher pointed out that he might go for Plan B, saying:

“There isn’t much movement at the moment. Many drivers are already set. Getting into Formula 1 was the first goal. The second goal, becoming World Champion, is still open.”

Mick Schumacher's criticism of former team boss over his treatment within the team

It's no secret that Guenther Steiner and Mick Schumacher don't get along as the German driver wasn't particularly happy with how he was treated in the American team.

Earlier this year while appearing on Sky Sports, Steiner said:

"It wasn't easy, it wasn't easy to manage that one because there was a lot of pressure from outside because of his last name. I think they tried to put pressure on to keep Mick and blame all the team and I don't think that was good for Mick."

Recently, Mick Schumacher replied (via Sky Sports):

“I can see now how it should be. My two years [in F1] didn’t show me that. [You cannot] assume a driver will perform at his best if you don’t support him in the right way. People will never hand you the flowers; you have to pick them yourself. I know that now. I now feel very ready to attack again and to show what I can really do.”

It will be interesting to see if Guenther Steiner has any further statements to make on the matter or if he has moved on. It looks unlikely that the German driver will find any seat on the grid in the upcoming season. so hopefully, he will be racing in other categories to keep himself sharp for a potential return in the future.