 Susie Wolff not in contention for F1 Presidency: Report

F1 Academy Managing director and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's wife, Susie Wolff, was rumored to be considering filing a candidature for the FIA presidency. However, the latest reports have pointed in the opposite direction as it is understood that Wolff will not run for the presidential post.

Current FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has often found himself at the receiving end of critics. His statements on drivers' freedom of speech, clampdown on swearing, etc., have even led GPDA to publicly condemn the FIA and its president's behavior.

With the election for the presidency soon coming up, Mohammed Ben Sulayem is so far the only name that is understood to take part as a candidate. On the other hand, an Italian publication, Autosprint, claimed that Susie could go up against the Emirati in the upcoming elections.

However, PlanetF1 has dismissed such claims and reported that the former racing driver is not looking to run for the presidency. Wolff already had a rift with the FIA as last year, a conflict of interest complaint was initiated within the governing body.

This complaint was quashed within two days, and the 42-year-old continues her role as the Managing Director of the F1 Academy.

Susie Wolff opens up about F1 Academy's efforts to increase female representation

Susie Wolff at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

F1 Academy was inaugurated in 2023. Wolff has been heading the all-women championship since then. Moreover, for the 2025 season, a rookie test has been organized for 18 young drivers.

Sharing her thoughts on the development in the series, Susie Wolff said (via Formula 1):

"To drive the meaningful change we want to see in our sport, we can’t just talk, we need to act. I see a lot more girls competing competitively in karting and we want to make sure that the best have the opportunity to progress. The introduction of an F1 ACADEMY rookie test and the continuation of our collaboration with Champions of the Future Academy Program are unprecedented opportunities for young emerging talent and will help us cultivate a competitive pipeline of talent for F1 ACADEMY for years to come."

The 2025 F1 season will begin at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16. For the past three editions of the Grand Prix, the race has been won by three different drivers.

The 2022 Australian Grand Prix was won by Charles Leclerc, the 2023 edition was won by Max Verstappen. Moreover, in 2024, the fabled race was won by Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard's victory came after recovering from an appendicitis surgery. This was the first victory by a driver on his return to the racing realm after a medical absence since Gerhard Berger at the 1997 German GP.

