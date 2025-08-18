  • home icon
  Susie Wolff and Kelly Piquet make an appearance as the other half of Max Verstappen's leaked photo with Toto Wolff surfaces

Susie Wolff and Kelly Piquet make an appearance as the other half of Max Verstappen's leaked photo with Toto Wolff surfaces

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 18, 2025 09:32 GMT
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet, Toto and Susie Wolff...Credits-Getty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's wife Susie Wolff, were spotted hanging out together in a leaked photo on social media. The Dutch driver is currently enjoying his summer break with his family and friends on his newly purchased yacht, 'Unleash the Lion', and is trying to recharge his batteries for the second half of the year.

For the first time in five years, it looks unlikely that the 27-year-old will be a contender for the driver's title as he sits 97 points behind championship leader and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri with 10 races remaining in the 2025 season.

Despite Max Verstappen potentially losing his title at the end of the year, the Red Bull driver remains the most sought-after driver on the grid as he was linked to a move away from the Austrian team and join Mercedes.

Although the move did not materialize, Verstappen and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff were spotted enjoying their summer break together in a picture that became viral last week. Recently, the other half of the viral photo was released on social media, which features their respective partners, Susie Wolff and Kelly Piquet, also being present on a yacht.

Before the summer break, it was rumored that Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff had vacationed together in Sardinia after their yachts were present at the same time during the two-week gap between the Belgian GP and the British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen comments on being in Sardinia with Toto Wolff

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was unbothered by the rumors of him and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff being in Sardinia at the same time.

Speaking with Motorsport.com in Spa, the four-time F1 world champion spoke about where he was when he got to know about the rumors and said:

"Well, I was swimming in the ocean at the time. I don't really care about those things. Because I went on holiday with my friends, my family. And when other people are also there at the same time, that can happen. I mean, there are more people on the island than just me and Toto, and the family. If you go to the same island, that can happen."
Toto Wolff, too, shared similar thoughts on the situation and added:

"What's new is that people are doing photo collages with aeroplanes. We've never had that before. But if you spend your holidays close to each other, it doesn't mean that you're going to work together in Formula 1. We have always gotten along well, and by chance we like to spend our holidays at the same places."

Toto Wolff has been quite open about his fondness for Max Verstappen and has publicly revealed his desire to have him race for the German team if given the chance.

