Susie Wolff reveals why she will always be grateful to Christian Horner 

Managing director of F1 Academy Susie Wolff has revealed that she will always be grateful to the former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. In line with this, she has stressed Horner's support for F1 Academy.

Christian Horner was a huge part of the pinnacle of motorsport, up until his sacking on July 9, 2025. He was in charge of the Red Bull F1 project from the very start in 2005, and during his two-decade reign, he brought multiple trophies to the team (six constructors and eight drivers' championships).

In 2023, Susie Wolff was appointed as the Managing Director of the all-women F1 Academy, and with Horner no longer a part of the sport, the former has recently thanked the Brit for his support toward women racing, and added:

"Christian was supportive of F1 Academy, and for that I’ll always be grateful."

She further added:

"It was a real shame for the sport — the whole drama that was created with the allegations. We were getting so much positive momentum with F1 Academy, and that all kicked off and suddenly everyone wanted to interview me about that. He was someone that played a character very well. But I do think that incident maybe wasn’t the best for the image of the sport and showed that we’ve still got work to do."

Christian Horner had a tumultuous last 18 months of his tenure as CEO and team principal of Red Bull Racing. A lot of things happened, and one of which was the inappropriate behavior saga from 2024 toward a female Red Bull employee. The case was recently settled with a payment of 3 million euros.

Former F1 driver on whether Christian Horner will 'come back' to the sport

Christian Horner's last race in charge of Red Bull was the 2025 British Grand Prix. Following this, he was sacked and, since then, he has mainly stayed away from the spotlight.

With him spending time away from F1, former driver Riccardo Patrese has recently talked about Horner's inappropriate behavior saga from last year, and also shed light on whether the Brit will ever return to F1.

"What happened to him last year was wrong. His private life is his private life. I think he was treated badly and at the end he got a lot of money. Now probably he’s having a little bit of time to relax at home. I saw him riding his horses."

"I think it’s good for him that he could have so much money and I think he’s a very capable person, that’s for sure. It’s up to him if he finds another F1 job, and whether he will come back or not." (Via: Planet F1).

Christian Horner was reportedly paid a whopping sum of around $100 million for officially parting ways with the Milton Keynes-based Red Bull F1 team.

