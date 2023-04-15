"Take me back to these glory days" - F1 fan reminisces Mercedes glory days in the throwback post

Mercedes have been struggling since the start of the new regulations last year. They have only managed one win in the last 26 races and looked way behind in terms of performance against their rivals Red Bull.

The German team recently took to social media to reminisce their glory days during the 2019 season, where they had four 1-2 finishes in a row at the start of the season. They shared a clip from the 2019 Chinese GP at the Shanghai International Circuit where they pulled off a double-stack pit stop very smoothly.

A Mercedes fan replied to their post on Twitter that he's missing the dominance of the eight-time world champions amidst their recent struggles:

"This was cold l! Take me back to these glory days,"

“Since I joined Mercedes, I’ve been settling in great" - Mick Schumacher

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has said that he's settling in pretty well in his role as the third driver. He said that he has been learning a lot from the team and working hard in the simulator. Speaking to F1.com, he said:

“Since I joined Mercedes, I’ve been settling in great. Everybody is just so open-minded toward me, and that made me feel welcome from the first moment I stepped into the factory in Brackley. I’ve spent a lot of time there in these first months.

"It’s a very impressive facility. I’m still getting used to the level of preparation that you see here, and I am trying to soak up as much information as I can. Also, there are still a lot of people I haven’t met, but it’s been fun getting to know as many colleagues as I can."

He added:

“My main focus up to now has been working in the simulator. Because I have raced a car under this new set of regulations, I have a good understanding of how to drive them. That has helped me in my role so far and hopefully added value for the team.

"I will look to be an extra pair of eyes and resources to help with the development program across the year. The simulator team have been super kind to me and great to work with. It’s impressive to drive the sim because it’s just so advanced, and I have been pushing to do more,"

It will be interesting to see in which races Mercedes give Schumacher the chance to drive the W14 in 2023.

