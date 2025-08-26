"TEAM PRINCIPAL JOHN WICK!": Fans react to Keanu Reeves making an appearance as Cadillac announce Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as its 2026 drivers

Keanu Reeves made a special appearance in the teaser that Cadillac dropped to announce Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as its driver lineup for the 2026 season. Witnessing the Canadian actor who is famously known for his work in the &quot;John Wick&quot; film series, fans shared their amazement about his presence on social media.The 60-year-old is a motorsport fan, as he took part in the Toyota GR Cup last year to get a taste of racing. Though it didn't end well, his involvement in the racing sphere continued, as over a month ago, Keanu Reeves was announced to lead a documentary on the work done behind the scenes and all the effort put into Cadillac joining the F1 grid in 2026.Moreover, the team released a teaser announcing Finn and the Mexican as their driver lineup for the 2026 season, in which Reeves did the voiceover and made a special appearance in the final frames of the clip:Subsequently, fans noticed the Canadian actor's presence and shared their thoughts:&quot;TEAM PRINCIPAL JOHN WICK !!!&quot;ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦 🏎️🛩️ @ahmed_baokbahLINK@Cadillac_F1 @ValtteriBottas @Cadillac @F1 TEAM PRINCIPAL JOHN WICK !!!While some fans talked in jest about how the 60-year-old was the team principal of the American squad:&quot;Keanu is cadillac’s team principal, confirmed,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Keanu Reeves as Team Peincipal. Bold move. 😜,&quot; another fan wrote.On the other hand, others remained focused on how they managed to get Reeves on board for the teaser video:&quot;Keanu Reeves ?!&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;AND U GOT KEANU TO DO THE NARRATION????? MEGA,&quot; another netizen wrote.All the while, one netizen shared how the move to announce Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez had been seemingly the worst-kept secret in the F1 sphere, as they wrote:&quot;The only surprise in this was Keanu 😭.&quot;Bottas and Perez have a combined experience of over 500 Grand Prix starts in F1, which would aid Cadillac in its debut year.Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez share their takes on joining hands with Cadillac for its debut F1 seasonValtteri Bottas (L) and Sergio Perez (R) ahead of the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: GettyBoth Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez bid adieu to the F1 grid after not securing a ride for the 2025 season. The pair then utilised the 2025 season to engage in talks with several teams and end their sabbatical with a return to racing in 2026.Sharing his thoughts on how Cadillac is a long-term project, the Finnish driver said in the team's press release:&quot;This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.&quot;Meanwhile, Perez shared that he was confident in the Cadillac brand and said:&quot;Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.&quot;Former Virgin and Marussia team's CEO, Graeme Lowdon, will lead the American squad into its F1 debut next year.