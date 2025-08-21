"Tears came to my eyes, I would have loved my father to see me": When Charles Leclerc called Sergio Perez after he won a race

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari once shared a heartwarming moment with fellow driver Sergio Perez shortly after the Mexican Grand Prix of 2021. This was the first race where a Mexican driver stood on the podium of their national race, making it an iconic moment for Perez and his family.

Ad

Red Bull Racing had signed Sergio Perez as their second driver in the 2021 F1 season. He was instrumental in helping Max Verstappen clinch his first World Championship, and remained a competitive driver for most of his stint with the team.

He finished the 2021 Mexican GP in third place. As mentioned, he became the first Mexican driver in Formula 1 history to clinch a podium in the race. Joining the celebrations were his fans and his parents, Antonio Pérez Garibay and Marilú Mendoza.

Ad

Trending

His father, Antonio Perez, recalled that Charles Leclerc, who finished fifth in the race, was one of the drivers to call Checo to congratulate him. As per Antonio, Leclerc mentioned that he teared up when he saw Perez's parents celebrating.

"Checo [Perez] received a call yesterday from Charles Leclerc and [he] said, 'Checo, you don't know how happy it made me to see your parents celebrate like that; tears came to my eyes, I would have loved my father to see me'," he said (via RacingNews365).

Ad

This was an emotional moment for Charles Leclerc, who lost his father back in 2017. He never had the chance to see his son race in Formula 1.

Leclerc has since been racing for Ferrari. While he did manage to clinch multiple victories and was a contender for the title, too, he has been struggling with the team's incompetent car this season.

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to finish second in title run

As mentioned, Ferrari has been struggling with pace against its competitors. As McLaren dominates the grid, the Italian outfit sits in second place, albeit, in competition with Mercedes.

Ad

The latter has been closing up to Ferrari with every passing race. While finishing third in the championship will give Ferrari more time in the wind tunnel for next year's development, Charles Leclerc feels it would be best to finish as high as they can.

"I'm pretty sure it's better to finish second than third. However, as you said, there's also the wind tunnel time. This is not something we think of too much. When we are on track, we just want to finish as high up as possible and then we'll deal with whatever amount of hours in the wind tunnel we have," Leclerc said (via GPBlog).

Leclerc has scored 5 podiums in the season so far, meanwhile, his teammate Lewis Hamilton has scored P4 at best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More