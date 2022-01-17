Ted Kravitz details Mercedes’ demands from FIA's inquiry

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz outlined the details of what the Mercedes team wanted from the FIA inquiry.

Along with clarity over the events in Abu Dhabi, the F1 pundit revealed that the Silver Arrows wanted F1’s regulatory body to review some of its controversial decisions for the 2021 season. They also requested new regulations to define driving standards and rules of engagement.

Detailing Mercedes' demands from the FIA’s inquiry, Kravitz said:

“Mercedes feel that 2021 has been a pattern of some pretty questionable governance decisions. It extends to drivers standards as well. They want to put in place some new rules about how we go racing, whether some strong-arm driving standards are going to be enforced and regulated, that we're not going to have all the nonsense that we had last year.”

One of the questionable decisions Kravitz mentioned referred to some of the wheel-to-wheel incidents such as the Brazilian GP where Max Verstappen for his questionable racing style. Mercedes want the rules of engagement while racing to be clarified by the FIA along with consistency in stewarding and improved governance of the sport.

Martin Brundle is confident Lewis Hamilton will be back on the grid this year.

Specifying Mercedes’ demands specifically from the events of the Abu Dhabi race, Kravitz said:

“They also want the fact that no team principal will be able to talk and influence the Race Director during the race. It's really something that needs to happen quite quickly. Nobody can move on until the FIA actually explain the decisions, the rationale and the intent behind them in Abu Dhabi.”

Mercedes will also be seeking a ban on radios between team principals and the Race Director during the race, to stop them from influencing decisions made by Race Control.

The FIA will be presenting the results of the investigation and analysis of the Abu Dhabi race to the teams and drivers in February and will be announcing their final decisions in March.

Until the FIA announce their final decisions from the inquiry, fans and audience will wait on speculation whether Lewis Hamilton will continue in the sport. The lack of clarification and explanation from the sport's regulatory body have sparked fan outrage and dented the image of the sport.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has confirmed he will be meeting Lewis Hamilton in February

Mercedes Executive Director Toto Wolff has confirmed to an Austrian newspaper that he will be meeting Lewis Hamilton latest by February to discuss his future in the sport amidst rumors of his retirement.

According to speculation, the Briton’s decision to continue in the sport depends on FIA’s inquiry over the controversial decisions taken during the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

