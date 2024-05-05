Ted Kravitz discloses the team tipped to be Adrian Newey's next destination

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz claimed that Ferrari remains the top contender to be Adrian Newey's next destination after he departs from Red Bull.

The 65-year-old recently announced that he would be leaving the Austrian team after 19 years with them and would step aside from their F1 duties to focus on the RB17 Hypercar project until his exit in early 2025.

It is heavily reported that Adrian Newey might join the Ferrari F1 team after leaving Red Bull as he has had several talks with the Italian team's principal Frederic Vasseur.

In his pre-race press conference in Miami, Lewis Hamilton too smiled coyly when he was asked if the aero wizard was part of his discussions when he decided to sign for the Prancing Horses next year.

However, in his Ted's Notebook segment for Sky Sports, Kravitz said:

"Ferrari are everybody's tip to welcome Adrian Newey sometime in 2025. He doesn't have to move to Italy if he doesn't want to. He can still work from South Africa, or he can work from Ipswich Town or wherever he wants to work from and it's not a problem."

"He just needs to be consultant to Ferrari to have the difference that he's made to many other teams."

Adrian Newey chimes in about his future in F1

The Red Bull CTO stated that he had been pondering about his future for a while and had 'no plans' to join any other team for a while.

Speaking with Sky Sports F1, Adrian Newey said:

"A little while now, if I am honest. I guess over the winter a little bit and then as events have unfolded this year, I thought... I am in a very lucky position where I don't need to work to live. I work because I enjoy it and it felt like now is a good time to step back, take a little bit of a break, and take stock of life."

"Mandy, my wife, and the dogs, we'll probably go traveling. Get a motorhome or something and go down through France and just enjoy life. Then maybe at some point, I don't know when, I'll be standing in the shower and saying right, this is going to be the next adventure. Right now there is no plan."

It looks unlikely that we will have any announcements about Newey's future in the coming weeks as he might want to wait for a while before making any decisions on his next move in the sport.