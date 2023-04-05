Ted Kravitz explains why Max Verstappen's win at the 2023 F1 Australian GP was 'crucial' 

F1 analyst Ted Kravitz believes Max Verstappen's win at the 2023 Australian GP was 'crucial' for the Dutchman as he managed to successfully avoid all the chaos of the three red flag restarts that took place in Melbourne.

The two-time world champion initially lost out to George Russell at the start of the race but made his way back to the front after the Briton suffered a poor strategic call under the first safety car. Verstappen made no mistakes thereon, maintaining his lead amidst the chaos.

The 25-year-old is now finally a race winner in Melbourne. Ted Kravitz feels that other teams might believe that the Red Bulls are weaker off the line but Verstappen's perfect management in Australia will help dampen that notion.

Speaking to the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Ted Kravitz said about Max Verstappen:

"They lost out on the first start, quite considerably to Russell. That was quite interesting for me. Is this a weakness of this all-conquering Red Bull? That they're actually, on this day in history, not getting great starts?"

"And if there's another one, and then another one, is that going to be the bear trap? And that's why I felt it was such a crucial win for Verstappen that he avoided all these things."

Helmut Marko talks about Max Verstappen's contract

According to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, signing Max Verstappen until 2028 has been one of the team's most advantageous moves. The Dutchman showed his skill by winning his first race in Melbourne last weekend, expertly navigating his RB19 through the chaos.

Red Bull's confidence in Verstappen is evident in their decision to give him the longest contract in the history of the sport. The two-time world champion will remain with the team until 2028, a move that Marko believes has greatly benefited Red Bull.

At 25 years old, Verstappen is currently at the peak of his career and has been dominating the 2023 grid. He is leading the drivers' championship ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and fellow two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Marko said of Max Verstappen:

"Max controlled the race sovereignly, made no mistakes. But we're used to that from him by now. If he's in the lead, you know he's going to be okay. Max is definitely the best driver right now."

"That we have signed such a long contract with him has been one of the best decisions. That stability is very important for the team and Max now also has certainty."

With the Dutchman well on his way to securing a third consecutive world title, it will be interesting to follow his progress this season.

