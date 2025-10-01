Sky Sports F1's pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz has made a surprise comment, coming out in support of Michael Masi, as he discussed the Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen 2021 Abu Dhabi saga. The Briton has claimed that Masi's intentions could not be questioned, as he added that he had no bias against any driver while making the decision.

Ad

The 2021 Abu Dhabi title decider between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will forever remain one of the most controversial moments in F1 history. The man responsible for the controversy, Michael Masi, has since been removed from his role as the Race Director, after the FIA concluded that he made a "human error" by misapplying the rules during the safety car period at the end of the race.

Sky Sports F1's pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz has been one of Masi's critics, having previously called him out for his handling of the situation. However, speaking on the Ainslie + Ainslie Performance People podcast recently, Kravitz has claimed that there was no evidence to suggest that Masi had any ill intentions against Hamilton at that moment.

Ad

Trending

"There is no evidence that Michael Masi had a preference either way of who was world champion. He was just, with a load of pressuring from the teams, and a load of intentions that he was aware of, that we don't really want races to finish under safety cars, we'd rather there was not a red flag, which would lead to one more chaotic lap like Baku earlier in the season, 'let them race'," said Kravitz.

Ad

"There's all these sort of three things that he was doing and was encumbered by, I think, under pressure, that led him to make the decisions that he did on the day," he added.

Ad

According to Article 48.12 of FIA regulations, a race can only restart after a safety car when all lapped cars have unlapped themselves. This was clearly not followed, as Michael Masi made the call to unlap only the five cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, on the same lap that the safety car came in.

Verstappen, who was about to lose the race and championship to Lewis Hamilton, suddenly found himself just behind his rival and on fresh soft tires. The Dutchman made the most of it, overtaking Hamilton and claiming his first world title.

Ad

Ted Kravitz lauds Lewis Hamilton's reaction after the AD21 saga

Lewis Hamilton after the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Ted Kravitz also claimed that history will show Lewis Hamilton dealt with the controversy after Abu Dhabi 2021 very well, based on the fact that he did not have the whole picture immediately after the end of the race.

Ad

Speaking on the aforementioned podcast, Kravitz lauded the former Mercedes man for his reaction and demeanor in parc ferme after the race ended.

"History has shown how well Lewis Hamilton dealt with that, because he didn't really know what had just happened, apart from saying on the radio, 'this is being manipulated man,'" said Kravitz.

"But his reaction has stood the test of time in being so apposite, brilliant, appropriate, honorable, correct and inspirational for people, when something goes against you," he added.

The world title in 2021 would have been a record-breaking eighth for Hamilton. But as it happens, the 40-year-old is still searching for number eight four years on, now at Ferrari.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More