Ted Kravitz names rival F1 superstar as Mercedes’ ‘insurance policy’ should Lewis Hamilton search for pastures new

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz mentioned that Mercedes should start looking for new drivers if Lewis Hamilton decides to leave the team at the end of the season.

Amidst recent reports that Ferrari have offered the seven-time world champion £40 million to drive for them next season, the German team may look to replace him with Charles Leclerc.

While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, Kravitz said:

“I mean, Mercedes need an insurance policy if Lewis decides to either stop or leave, and at the moment, that policy looks like Charles Leclerc, until they wait for their juniors – Kimi Antonelli, who looks like is going to be a champion of the future, is a Mercedes junior.”

Journalist Craig Slater added to Kravitz's statement, saying:

“So as I understand it, the official line from Ferrari to me when I’ve contacted them is no comment to make on this, which is a bit brisk, but other sources in Italy have told me that a move or an approach for Hamilton is under consideration. I don’t believe it’s happened yet. That’s all I’d say. In terms of the Mercedes side of things, all they’re saying to me is to look at what’s been said publicly. And that’s consistently been from Hamilton’s side, ‘Mercedes are my family, we’re working towards a contract extension’, the same from team principal Toto Wolff.

“I think Lewis Hamilton going to stay at Mercedes" - F1 pundit

Sky Sports pundit Simon Lazenby opined that he does not believe that the Briton will leave the German outfit and will stay with them for as long as possible.

He said of Lewis Hamilton:

“I think he’s going to stay at Mercedes for as long as the team keeps doing what he feels is enough to challenge. Because I think there is a loyalty there and I think there’s an underlying respect for Toto and for everything he’s trying to do.

Lazenby added:

“But I think it is a team in transition. It’s a little bit like what [Jurgen] Klopp’s been trying to do with Liverpool this year. It’s about reshuffling the pack, bringing in a few new people, and making sure that you’ve got the team around you to go into battle.

Currently, it looks highly unlikely that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would swap seats for the next season, given the Monegasque has one more year on his contract with the Italian team. Both drivers have hinted that they might extend with their current teams as well.

