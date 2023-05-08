Tennis legend Roger Federer returns to watch the F1 Miami GP

Tennis legend Roger Federer was amongst the many celebrities who graced the F1 paddock for the Miami GP on Sunday. The Swiss superstar has been seen in the F1 paddock on many occasions previously and often sat in the Mercedes garage.

Miami is an important sporting centre for Federer. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was the first champion of the ATP 1000 Masters Miami when the tournament shifted its base from Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium, in 2019. It was also the last big tournament win of his career.

Federer admitted that it was his third time at F1. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“This is my third time, yes. I’ve been to Abu Dhabi, the big race with Hamilton and [Nico] Rosberg at the time and then I did Barcelona qualifying last year which I really enjoyed as well.

“It is a bit more relaxed away from the big race and then, now here, so it’s great fun to be back, having finally a bit of time to do things like this as well.”

One of the biggest legends of his own sport, Federer was also quizzed over his thoughts on the drivers as he named Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as his favourites.

Fernando Alonso not targeting a win at Miami GP after troubles in the weekend

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso mentioned that it will be difficult for him to target a win despite starting P2 for the Miami GP on Sunday.

Speaking to Autosport ahead of the Miami GP main race, the Aston Martin driver said:

“I don't think that we have to target a win, especially after how the weekend went. I think even the podium is going to be difficult, but we do our race. We've been doing this the whole season, we are in a privileged position, we never expected to be here. So, every lap we do, every race lap that we will do tomorrow in these kind of positions is a gift at the moment. So, I think the team is enjoying it.

"We will try to pass Checo into Turn 1, because we love to lead the race, at least for a few laps. And after that, we will end up in the position we deserve. If it’s P5, it’s going to be P5. If it’s P7, P7. If it’s another podium it will be fantastic. But I think it's going to be a tough race.”

It will be fascinating to see how the Spaniard approaches the Miami GP and challenge Sergio Perez in the race.

