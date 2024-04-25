"Thank you Christian Horner": F1 fans stunned as Adrian Newey reportedly set to leave Red Bull

F1 fans have been taken aback as the departure rumors of Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey have re-emerged.

Lewis Hamilton's confirmed move to Ferrari next year set alight the 2024 F1 season weeks before the racing action began. Later on, the controversy surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner and the now-dismissed allegations of behavioral misconduct with a female employee further amplified what has been one of the most dramatic silly seasons in F1 history.

The latest report from Auto Motor und Sport which claimed that Red Bull's aero wizard Adrian Newey could be on his way out of the team has added to the fiasco, with Ferrari being a probable destination for the Brit. According to the report, Newey is discontent with the power struggles within the team and is reluctant to be solely absorbed into the RB17 hypercar project.

As the news came to light, F1 fans on social media voiced their opinions on Newey's potential departure from the team. Citing the pre-season internal drama surrounding the Constructors' champions and Christian Horner, one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Thank you, Christian Horner!"

A second user added:

"This is bigger news than any driver transfer that could take place."

Meanwhile, a third fan chimed in:

"Newey has to make a Ferrari before he retires"

"This could begin domino effect. Next could be Max and more," commented another user.

"Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston will be licking their lips," wrote a fifth fan.

"Or it could be his way to getting a bigger contract with RBR," another fan commented.

Could Aston Martin be a potential destination for Red Bull maestro Adrian Newey?

While the report from Auto Motor und Sport backs Ferrari as the front-runner to sign the 65-year-old, British outfit Aston Martin could be another contender to secure the signature of Newey.

The Silverstone-based outfit is reportedly a viable option for Newey, given his established roots in England. However, with a partial remote work setup already in place, Newey's affinity for South Africa could also influence his decision.

Mercedes, who are set to lose their seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of this season, is reportedly another outfit in contention to lure Newey away from Red Bull if the Briton decides to depart. However, Ferrari, led by Frederic Vasseur, still remains the most logical option for the 65-year-old.

One of the greatest engineers in F1 history, Adrian Newey's vehicles have won 12 Constructors' Championships and 13 Drivers' Championships. After finding success with Williams and McLaren, Newey found his new home in Red Bull Racing, a team he has stuck with since 2006.

Newey's RB19, which Red Bull ran last season, proved to be the most dominant car in the history of the sport, having won 21 out of a total of 22 races. In the current season, the Austrian outfit has won four out of five races with the RB20.