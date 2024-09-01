F1 fans were left emotional after Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won his second race of the season at the Italian GP in front of the adoring Tifosi on Sunday. The Monagasque started the race from P4 behind the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and Mercedes George Russell on the track.

He was able to gain two positions on the opening lap after the Aussie driver passed his British teammate heading into Dellaroggio chicane and allowed Leclerc to pounce for P2, having earlier gotten past George Russell on Turn 1.

But it was a race of attrition for the Ferrari driver as he managed to hold onto his tires and pulled off a one-stop race while everyone around him, apart from his teammate Carlos Sainz, went for the faster two-stopper.

Trending

Charles Leclerc, on his social media platform, shared the image of himself on the podium with the Tifosi below.

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Charles Leclerc's post and race win, with one fan emotionally thanking him for repeating his 2019 exploits, saying:

"WE LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE. THANK YOU FOR THESE EMOTIONS ONCE AGAIN."

Expand Tweet

"Well deserved" wrote another.

Expand Tweet

"Congratulations Charles, what a performance! A win in Monaco and now in Monza, you must think you’re dreaming haha. Well deserved, congratulations again" a third fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Ferrari is always my favorite," said a fan.

"You’re the new king of Italy," claimed another.

Charles Leclerc analyzes his race win at the Italian GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said it was an 'incredible' for him to win once again at Monza and repeat his heroics from the 2019 season.

Speaking in his post-race interview with F1TV, the 26-year-old said:

"It is an incredible feeling. I thought the second time, if there was a second time, would not feel as special as the first, but the emotions over the last few laps were the same as in 2019. I want to win Monza and Monaco every year and I have managed to do so. It is so, so special."

He also previewed the upcoming races and spoke about the upgrade package, adding:

"Our package was working well on a track like Monza but whether it will be the same for the rest of the season I doubt. I still think McLaren are favorites but we have taken a step forwards, that's for sure. Baku is a pretty nice track for me, so maybe we can achieve something special there [at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix next time out]."

It was Charles Leclerc's second win of the season after Monaco and the seventh overall in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback